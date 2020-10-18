KKR's Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for Code of Conduct breach

October 18, 2020 22:44 IST

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi is bowled by Thangarasu Natarajan, not in picture, during the IPL match against SunRisers Hyderabad, in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi was reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's Code of Conduct during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Tripathi admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.3 of the Code of Conduct, read a statement from the IPL. It did not, however, furnish the nature of the offence.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the match via Super Over after the scores were tied at 163 at the end of the regulation 20 overs.