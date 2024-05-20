News
14 women among 15 killed as goods vehicle plunges into gorge in Chhattisgarh

14 women among 15 killed as goods vehicle plunges into gorge in Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 20, 2024 16:39 IST
Fourteen women and a man were killed and eight others injured when a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Monday, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accident took place near Bahpani village under Kukdur police station limits when the victims were returning after plucking tendu leaves from a forest in the pick-up vehicle (meant for transportation of goods), a police official said.

 

The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the gorge.

Fourteen women and a man died on the spot while eight others were injured, he said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and launched the rescue exercise, the official said.

The injured persons were being shifted to hospital, he added. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Child among 8 charred to death as truck hits SUV
8 Bihar residents among 10 killed in J-K accident
Road Accidents: 18 Die Every Hour
Share of women in urban salaried jobs at 6-year low
Klaasen Scoops A Brilliant Catch!
4 IS men from Sri Lanka held at Ahmedabad airport
Iran Prez dies in chopper crash; Mokhber to takeover
Drivers in accidents won't be punished if...: Official

14 killed, 20 hurt as pick-up vehicle overturns in MP

