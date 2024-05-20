14 women among 15 killed as goods vehicle plunges into gorge in Chhattisgarh

Fourteen women and a man were killed and eight others injured when a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Monday, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accident took place near Bahpani village under Kukdur police station limits when the victims were returning after plucking tendu leaves from a forest in the pick-up vehicle (meant for transportation of goods), a police official said.

The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the gorge.

Fourteen women and a man died on the spot while eight others were injured, he said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and launched the rescue exercise, the official said.

The injured persons were being shifted to hospital, he added.