Gujarat ATS nabs 4 IS operatives from Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad airport

Gujarat ATS nabs 4 IS operatives from Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 20, 2024 16:57 IST
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad on Monday said it arrested four "terrorists" of the Islamic State from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel airport in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: The 4 IS operatives from Sri Lanka after their arrest at the airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, May 20, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

The ATS, in a brief note, said the four accused, who were arrested from the airport, were Sri Lankan citizens and terrorists of the Islamic State.

 

More details regarding the arrests are awaited.

In August last year, the ATS arrested three persons from Rajkot for their alleged links to Al Qaeda.

They were prima facie working for a Bangladeshi handler to radicalise and recruit people for the banned terrorist organisation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

