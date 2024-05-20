Gujarat ATS nabs 4 IS operatives from Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad airport

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad on Monday said it arrested four "terrorists" of the Islamic State from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel airport in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: The 4 IS operatives from Sri Lanka after their arrest at the airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, May 20, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

The ATS, in a brief note, said the four accused, who were arrested from the airport, were Sri Lankan citizens and terrorists of the Islamic State.

More details regarding the arrests are awaited.

In August last year, the ATS arrested three persons from Rajkot for their alleged links to Al Qaeda.

They were prima facie working for a Bangladeshi handler to radicalise and recruit people for the banned terrorist organisation.