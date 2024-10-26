IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is expected to be retained. Photograph: BCCI

Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his insights on Chennai Super Kings' potential retention strategy for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, Singh stated, "I'm not certain if Dhoni will play or not, but if he's available, he would undoubtedly be the team's first retention choice, even if he's considered an uncapped player this season."

He added that, Ravindra Jadeja and Rachin Ravindra would also be crucial retentions, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also an obvious choice.

Australian cricket legend Tom Moody, speaking exclusively to Star Sports about the Sunrisers Hyderabad's potential IPL retentions, outlined SRH's retention strategy and identified players he believes should be prioritised ahead of the IPL auctions.

Moody commented, "When I look at SRH, they've got one of the tougher tasks among franchises during this retention period. At the top, I'd look to secure captain Pat Cummins, followed by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

I'd extend it even further, which would be costly, but retaining a player of Heinrich Klaasen's calibre is worth it.

"Then there's Nitish Reddy, who has recently been capped, and I believe it's essential they lock him in before he enters the auction. Among uncapped players, I'd definitely consider Abdul Samad, who is a rare talent. He's a powerful hitter capable of transforming the game in the middle order," he said.

"I believe these four players will be retained. Besides them, we could also see Pathirana, an excellent bowler, remain in the squad. If an uncapped player is retained, there could be a surprise choice, though it's possible CSK will retain only five players. In my view, the likely retentions are Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Pathirana," Moody added.