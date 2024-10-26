Ruturaj Gaikwad Misses Out Again

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad has consistently demonstrated his adaptability and composure in high-stakes domestic games, whether in the Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup, or Ranji Trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the hotshot batter from Maharashtra, got the cold shoulder from the Indian selectors for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.

This has left fans scratching their heads, wondering why a guy who has been performing in domestic cricket got the boot.

Despite reports that he was likely to serve as the backup opener, selectors opted instead for Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran, who also has had a strong domestic season.

Yet, for Gaikwad, who has not only showcased skill but has emerged as a natural leader, being sidelined feels particularly unfair given his readiness and recent contributions in first-class cricket.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper has consistently demonstrated his adaptability and composure in high-stakes domestic games, whether in the Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup, or Ranji Trophy.

His first-class record -- an impressive 2,368 runs in 34 matches at an average of 43.05, including six centuries -- reflects his ability to play long innings and maintain focus under pressure.

Known for his solid technique and skill in pacing his innings, he has developed a mature game that suits the demands of Test cricket.

Additionally, his aggressive potential with the bat, honed in domestic circuits, is an attribute many consider well-suited for Australia's fast and bouncy conditions, where early dominance over the ball can be crucial.

While Easwaran's recent record is undoubtedly notable -- scoring 7,638 runs in 99 first-class matches at an impressive average of 49.92 -- Gaikwad's strengths offer a different set of advantages.

Gaikwad brings a more dynamic and aggressive approach, suited to taking on bowlers early in the innings, a style that resonates with modern Test cricket's shift toward higher strike rates. This versatility is not only beneficial but may have been the ideal complement to India's current Test line-up, especially in Australia.

For Gaikwad, whose first-class form has been stable, consistent, and strategically important, this decision seems to ignore his development as a complete Test-match batter.

While Easwaran's skills suit a Cheteshwar Pujara-like role -- grinding out long innings, as he displayed with an authoritative knock against Mumbai in the Irani Cup -- Gaikwad's dynamic play could have offered the team flexibility and balance against Australia's competitive bowling line-up.

Gaikwad's potential as a Test opener becomes even more relevant considering the recent injuries in India's top order and the possibility of Rohit Sharma missing a match due to personal reasons.

The 27 year old's omission feels particularly contradictory since the BCCI has demonstrated confidence in his abilities by appointing him as the India A captain. This mixed messaging raises questions about the criteria for selections, especially when form and experience indicate readiness.

Fan reactions on social media reflect growing concerns about how selectors weigh performance across formats.

Gaikwad's supporters argue that his exclusion underscores inconsistencies in selection, with some feeling this sends a discouraging message to players trying to climb the ranks through domestic achievements.

While Gaikwad's time will likely come, the decision to overlook him for this series feels like a significant lost opportunity for India's Test aspirations.