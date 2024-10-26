PICS: Black Caps conquer India with big win in Pune

It was a stunning defeat for India, who were dismantled by eight wickets in seamer-friendly conditions in the opening match at Bengaluru, as they suffered their first series loss on home soil since falling to England in 2012.

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrate after their win over India in the 2nd Test in Pune on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

India collapsed to a humiliating series defeat at home, their first for 12 years, when they were bowled out for 245 by New Zealand in their chase of 359 on the third day of the second test on Saturday as Mitchell Santner took six wickets.

The Black Caps won the opening Test in Bengaluru by eight wickets and secured their maiden series victory in India, with Mitchell Santner picking up 6-104 for a match haul of 13.

The defeat snapped India's streak of 18 successive home series wins stretching back to 2012.

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner of New Zealand celebrates the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

Santner ended with 6-104 for a match haul of 13 to set up the historic win and it was his senior spin partner Ajaz Patel who picked up the last two Indian wickets, including Ravindra Jadeja for a defiant 42, to settle the contest.

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing 359 to win, India resumed the third session at 178/7 but lost their remaining three wickets -- Ravichandran Ashwin (18), Akash Deep (1) and Ravindra Jadeja (42) to get all-out for 245 in 60.2 overs.

New Zealand, having won the opening match by 8 wickets, celebrated their first-ever series victory in India since touring the country in 1955-56 under Harry Cave.

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Their proud run of 18 successive home series wins since that 2-1 humbling was ended by the inspired Black Caps, who were by far the better side in both matches and will target a clean sweep in the finale at Mumbai from Friday.

India's highest successful run chase at home is the 387-4 they scored to beat England in Chennai in 2008 but any hopes of a similar effort faded on the black-soil turner at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium where spinners wreaked havoc.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an attacking 77 at the top of the order. Photograph: BCCI

They made a blazing start as Yashasvi Jaiswal smacked some spectacular boundaries, but his dismissal for 77 by Santner and Rishabh Pant's shocking run out for a duck after lunch left India in deep trouble at 127-4.

Santner, who had earlier removed Rohit Sharma for eight and Shubman Gill for 23, continued to torment India as the left-arm spinner trapped trump card Virat Kohli lbw for 17 and set the alarms bells ringing in the home changing room.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan is bowled by Michell Santner. Photograph: BCCI

Sarfaraz Khan was unable to recreate his batting heroics from the opening match, perishing for nine after missing a low delivery from Santner to hand the bowler back-to-back five-wicket hauls.

The shoulders really dropped when Washington Sundar fell for 21 to Glenn Phillips late in the afternoon session, and Santner had Ravichandran Ashwin caught for a solid 18 as India were staring down the barrel at 206-8.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Tom Blundell. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand were bowled out for 255 in their second innings after skipper Tom Latham's 86 and handy contributions lower down the order put them in a strong position to secure a first-ever series victory in India.

Resuming on 198-5 with their lead already at more than 300 runs on an increasingly tough pitch, New Zealand trotted along nicely in the morning until Jadeja castled Tom Blundell for 41 for his first wicket of the match.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Mitchell Santner. Photograph: BCCI

Santner, who took 7-53 to give the Black Caps the upper hand on Friday, looked to target Jadeja but misread a looped delivery from the left-arm spinner and was caught in the deep for four.

Former skipper Tim Southee followed him back into the dugout almost immediately, edging spinner Ashwin to Rohit, who showed quick reflexes to pull off a superb catch at slip and draw loud cheers from the crowd.

Washington took a fine running catch in the deep as Ajaz Patel fell for one to Jadeja while William O'Rourke was run out by the bowler for a duck, leaving Phillips stranded on a well-made 48 not out.