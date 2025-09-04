IPL hat-trick king Amit Mishra bids farewell to cricket!

IMAGE: Amit Mishra is the only bowler to have claimed three hat-tricks in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra announced his retirement from professional cricket on Thursday.



Mishra said that the decision was largely based on repeated injuries and the belief that the younger generations need to be given an opportunity to shine on the big stage.



Mishra, who made his international debut in 2003, picked up 76 wickets in 22 Tests, 64 wickets in 36 One-Day Internationals and 16 wickets from 10 T20 Internationals.



He was a leading spinner for Haryana for several years in domestic cricket. He had a long first class career, featuring in 152 games in which he claimed 535 wickets with 21 five-wicket hauls.



In the IPL too he made a big impression. He is the only bowler to have claimed three hat-tricks in the IPL, having played for four different teams to register 174 wickets in 162 matches at an economy rate of 7.37.



"These 25

years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, the Haryana cricket association, the support staff, my colleagues, and my family members who were with me all this time. I would like to thank the fans whose love and support, whenever and wherever I played, made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I'll treasure for life," the 42-year-old said in a media release.In the future, Mishra intends to remain as involved in the game as possible, whether through coaching, commentary, or guiding young cricketers.

He also spoke about his eagerness to continue his active interaction with the fans through social media websites and YouTube, where he posts analysis and experiences from his cricketing life.