Bhajji Salutes Spirit of Punjab

'Despite having lost almost everything, prepared tea and served it to the volunteers.'

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh shares a heartwarming story from flood-hit Punjab. Photograph: Harbhajan Singh/X

As Punjab reels under floods that have displaced thousands of residents, a moving gesture by a flood-affected family has gone viral after Harbhajan Singh shared their story.

Despite losing nearly everything in the devastating floods, the family chose to welcome relief volunteers with freshly prepared tea, a gesture that Harbhajan hailed as the true 'spirit of Punjab'.

'When volunteers went to deliver relief materials, the flood-affected family despite having lost almost everything, prepared tea and served it to the volunteers in return. That's the spirit of Panjab. Rab de bande,' Bhajji wrote in his post.

The floods have displaced thousands and impacted over 256,000 people across 12 districts, causing heavy losses to lives, property, farmland, and livestock, according to Punjab's Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S Hardeep Singh Mundian.