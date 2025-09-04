HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ED summons Shikhar Dhawan in illegal betting app case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 04, 2025 11:08 IST

Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan is understood to have been linked to the illegal betting through certain endorsements. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

The federal probe agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of this investigation linked to an "illegal" betting app named 1xBet,

the sources said.

The 39-year-old former India opener is understood to have been linked to the app through certain endorsements. The ED wants to understand his links with this app during the questioning.

 

The agency is probing multiple such cases involving illegal betting apps that are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.

Last month, former cricketer Suresh Raina was questioned in this case by the federal probe agency.

The Union government has banned real-money online gaming by bringing a legislation recently.

