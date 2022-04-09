News
Hardik 'not used to bowling four overs, but getting there'

Hardik 'not used to bowling four overs, but getting there'

Source: PTI
April 09, 2022 04:49 IST
Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans pacer Hardik Pandya bowls during the Indian Premier League 2022 match against Punjab Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya says bowling a full quota of four overs in the IPL is tiring, but insists he is getting better with each passing game.

Pandya has struggled to manage his bowling workload post his back surgery in 2019.

 

His last appearance for India was against Namibia in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on November 8 last year. At that marquee event, he bowled just four overs -- two each against New Zealand and Afghanistan.

However, the Gujarat Titans skipper bowled a full quota of four overs in all three of the team's matches in the ongoing IPL.

"I am going to get better with every game. I am getting tired as I'm not used to bowling four overs. But I'm getting better," Pandya said at the post-match presentation after his side defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets on Friday.

Pandya lavished praise on youngster Shubman Gill, who scored a brilliant 96, and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who smashed two sixes of the last two deliveries to help the Titans register a memorable win.

"Gill is telling everybody that he is there. A lot of credit goes to Sai (Sudarshan) as well for that partnership. It kept us in the game.

"Hats off to Tewatia. It is difficult to go out there and hit, and to do it under this pressure is great."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
