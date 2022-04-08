IPL PHOTOS: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone celebrates on completing his half-century against Gujarat Titans. Photograph: BCCI

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, this IPL's costliest foreign player, made full use of a lucky reprieve to smash a second consecutive half century and help Punjab Kings post 189 for 9 against Gujarat Titans in Mumbai on Friday.

Livingstone, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore, smashed 64 off just 27 balls to score the bulk of the runs for Punjab Kings after being asked to bat first.

He shared a 52 run-stand for the third wicket with opener Shikhar Dhawan (35), to revive the Punjab innings after they were 43 for 2 after the powerplay.

IMAGE: Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan put on a 52-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Livingstone, who had hit 60 off 32 balls against Chennai Super Kings in the previous match, survived by the skin of his teeth in the ninth over, when he was on 14, as Titans captain Hardik Pandya's foot touched the boundary ropes while trying to take a high catch off spinner Rashid Khan (3/22).

The Englishman took full advantage of the 'life' given to him as he reached to his fifty off 21 balls. In the end, he struck seven fours and four sixes in his quickfire knock.

The potent Gujarat Titans bowling attack made a brief comeback with debutant Darshan Nalkande (2/37) and the seasoned Rashid claiming wickets in quick succession.

IMAGE: Debutant Darshan Nalkande celebrates on scalping the wicket of Jitesh Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Nalkande removed Jitesh Sharma (23) and Odean Smith (0) off consecutive balls in the 14th over, while the wily Rashid dismissed Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan (15) in the space of three balls in the 16th over, besides claiming the wicket of Dhawan earlier.

From 153 for 5 in the 16th over, Punjab were reduced to 162 for 9 but Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh stitched a valuable 27-run partnership for the unconquered last wicket to take their side to a stiff total.

IMAGE: Liam Livingstone smashes his way to a half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Mayank Agarwal (5) was out cheaply for the third time while star England batter Jonny Bairstow's debut match for Punjab Kings lasted eight balls for as many runs as both fell inside the powerplay overs.