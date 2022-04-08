News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PHOTOS: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

IPL PHOTOS: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Source: PTI
April 08, 2022 22:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone celebrates on completing his half-century against Gujarat Titans

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone celebrates on completing his half-century against Gujarat Titans. Photograph: BCCI

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, this IPL's costliest foreign player, made full use of a lucky reprieve to smash a second consecutive half century and help Punjab Kings post 189 for 9 against Gujarat Titans in Mumbai on Friday.

 

Livingstone, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore, smashed 64 off just 27 balls to score the bulk of the runs for Punjab Kings after being asked to bat first.

He shared a 52 run-stand for the third wicket with opener Shikhar Dhawan (35), to revive the Punjab innings after they were 43 for 2 after the powerplay.

Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan put on a 52-run stand for the 3rd wicket  

IMAGE: Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan put on a 52-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Livingstone, who had hit 60 off 32 balls against Chennai Super Kings in the previous match, survived by the skin of his teeth in the ninth over, when he was on 14, as Titans captain Hardik Pandya's foot touched the boundary ropes while trying to take a high catch off spinner Rashid Khan (3/22).

The Englishman took full advantage of the 'life' given to him as he reached to his fifty off 21 balls. In the end, he struck seven fours and four sixes in his quickfire knock.

The potent Gujarat Titans bowling attack made a brief comeback with debutant Darshan Nalkande (2/37) and the seasoned Rashid claiming wickets in quick succession.

Debutant Darshan Nalkande celebrates on scalping the wicket of Jitesh Sharma  

IMAGE: Debutant Darshan Nalkande celebrates on scalping the wicket of Jitesh Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Nalkande removed Jitesh Sharma (23) and Odean Smith (0) off consecutive balls in the 14th over, while the wily Rashid dismissed Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan (15) in the space of three balls in the 16th over, besides claiming the wicket of Dhawan earlier.

From 153 for 5 in the 16th over, Punjab were reduced to 162 for 9 but Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh stitched a valuable 27-run partnership for the unconquered last wicket to take their side to a stiff total.

Liam Livingstone smashes his way to a half-century

IMAGE: Liam Livingstone smashes his way to a half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Mayank Agarwal (5) was out cheaply for the third time while star England batter Jonny Bairstow's debut match for Punjab Kings lasted eight balls for as many runs as both fell inside the powerplay overs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Dhawan Shakes A Leg With Bravo
SEE: Dhawan Shakes A Leg With Bravo
What are Kohli, du Plessis up to?
What are Kohli, du Plessis up to?
What's going wrong for Delhi Capitals?
What's going wrong for Delhi Capitals?
Forex reserves slide $11.17 bn; steepest fall in week
Forex reserves slide $11.17 bn; steepest fall in week
Thailand Boxing: Amit, Sumit, Ananta storm into finals
Thailand Boxing: Amit, Sumit, Ananta storm into finals
Tax collections soar 34% to record high in FY22
Tax collections soar 34% to record high in FY22
Rioting charges against 107 for protest at Pawar home
Rioting charges against 107 for protest at Pawar home

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Coach Bond's advice for Mumbai Indians' bowlers

Coach Bond's advice for Mumbai Indians' bowlers

Why Shastri rates Shubman Gill highly

Why Shastri rates Shubman Gill highly

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances