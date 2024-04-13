News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Fraser-McGurk credits coach Ponting for dream IPL debut

Fraser-McGurk credits coach Ponting for dream IPL debut

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 13, 2024 14:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Ricky said just focus on the timing, middle the ball, don't try to hit it too hard.'

Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurg, who holds the record for the fastest List A century, off 29 balls, smashed a 35-ball 55 to set up Delhi Capitals's six-wicket win over LSG in the IPL match in Lucknow on Friday.

IMAGE: Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurg, who holds the record for the fastest List A century, off 29 balls, smashed a 35-ball 55 to set up Delhi Capitals's six-wicket win over LSG in the IPL match in Lucknow on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals young batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk says if he was able to handle the nerves on his IPL debut, the credit goes to coach Ricky Ponting, who advised him to time the ball instead of swinging his bat wildly.

Fraser-McGurk, who turned 22 on Thursday, was handed his debut on Friday against Lucknow Super Giants.

 

The Australian batter, who holds the record for the fastest List A century, off 29 balls, seized the opportunity with both hands, smashing a 35-ball 55 to set up DC’s six-wicket win over LSG, which helped them up from the bottom of the 10-team league table.

"My instincts are aggressive, but before I went out to bat Ricky said just focus on the timing, middle the ball, don't try to hit it too hard," said the Victorian.

"That sort of helped me ease my nerves; went out there and had a great innings, and hopefully continue doing it."

He began by hitting a six off Yash Thakur off the second delivery he faced, then he hammered Arshad Khan for a 96-metre six.

But his biggest assault came against India spin bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya when he spanked him for three sixes in a row to virtually kill the contest.

"It's just the same thing I've been doing in every other game for the last eight months: watch the ball, react to it and play to your instinct," said Fraser-McGurk, who struck five sixes and two fours during his innings, spoke about his approach.

Having gone unsold at the auction, the young Aussie top-order batter, who has two ODI appearances, was signed up at his base price of Rs 50 lakh as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi.

Before IPL, the youngster played three matches for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 this season where he scored 109 runs in his three innings at a strike rate of 213.72.

"It was a surreal moment; obviously it hadn't sunk in yet playing in the IPL. It's just an amazing team and organisation to be part of," an elated Jake added while talking about his memorable debut.

"It's an amazing feeling being able to contribute to Delhi Capitals win and hopefully we keep this going. The atmosphere out here is unbelievable, stadiums are massive, so many people and always loud. It's a lot different to back home."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Spotlight on Dhoni as CSK, MI resume rivalry
Spotlight on Dhoni as CSK, MI resume rivalry
KKR hoping to exploit home conditions vs depleted LSG
KKR hoping to exploit home conditions vs depleted LSG
DC Vs LSG: Who Played Best Knock? Vote!
DC Vs LSG: Who Played Best Knock? Vote!
Probe points to rights violation in Sandeshkhali: NHRC
Probe points to rights violation in Sandeshkhali: NHRC
Mandya: Can Kumaraswamy win where son lost in 2019?
Mandya: Can Kumaraswamy win where son lost in 2019?
Kukis, Meitis agree on this: Not right time for polls
Kukis, Meitis agree on this: Not right time for polls
Spotlight on Dhoni as CSK, MI resume rivalry
Spotlight on Dhoni as CSK, MI resume rivalry

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Check Out Athiya's Reactions!

Check Out Athiya's Reactions!

DC Vs LSG: Who Took The Best Catch? VOTE!

DC Vs LSG: Who Took The Best Catch? VOTE!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances