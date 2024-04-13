DC Vs LSG: Who Played Best Knock? Vote!

The Delhi Capitals, dubbed 'pocket dynamites', lived up to their moniker with a thrilling victory in Lucknow on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Openers Prithvi Shaw and IPL debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk set the tone with a flying start. Shaw's well-paced knock provided early impetus while Fraser-McGurk stole the show with a dazzling half-century.

This win serves as a significant confidence booster for the entire Delhi batting unit, setting the stage for a promising streak of performances in their upcoming games.

The best knocks of the contest in Lucknow:

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Forget David Warner's early dismissal, the spotlight belonged to Jake Fraser-McGurk.

The young Aussie, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Thursday, made a sensational debut for Delhi in the IPL, scoring 55 runs off 35 balls, including two boundaries and five sixes, announcing his arrival on the big stage with authority.

Partnering Prithvi Shaw, Jake unleashed a boundary-hitting storm. They hammered 15 runs off Arshad Khan and repeated the feat against Krunal Pandya. Boundaries rained as they propelled Delhi to a commanding 62/1 after the Powerplay.

A brief lull followed Shaw's dismissal, but Rishabh Pant reignited the chase with a six and a four off Ravi Bishnoi. Then came the Fraser-McGurk show.

His first scoring shot was a majestic six over deep midwicket, a sign of things to come. He smashed the ball over the ropes four more times, achieving his half-century in just 31 balls.

This wasn't just any debut. Six months ago, Fraser-McGurk rewrote history by smashing the fastest List A century, eclipsing A B de Villiers' record. That knock, his first professional hundred, propelled him to an ODI cap against the West Indies.

Now, in the IPL, he continued his fearless batting. Stepping in at No. 3 after Warner's dismissal, he channeled his idol, DC Coach Ricky Ponting, by swatting his second ball over midwicket. Another mighty hit over long on followed, showcasing his raw power.

A temporary slowdown came, but Fraser-McGurk wasn't done. Unleashing against Krunal Pandya, he slammed three consecutive sixes -- over midwicket, extra cover, and long off -- effectively sealing the win for Delhi.

While the six-hitting spree stole the headlines, it's important to recognize Fraser-McGurk's overall maturity. He walked in at a crucial moment, played sensibly according to the situation, and then exploded when the opportunity arose.

Many DC fans might be asking themselves, "Where has this talent been hiding?"

This debut was a statement. With his talent and temperament on display, Jake Fraser-McGurk has served notice to the cricketing world -- a new star has arrived in the IPL.

Rishabh Pant

Pant has shouldered a heavy burden this season: Leader, wicket-keeper, and star batter -- all after a challenging return from injury.

His frustration was evident during the LSG innings, highlighted by a tense exchange with the umpire after a failed review attempt.

However, Pant displayed his fighting spirit when Delhi needed it most. After Shaw's dismissal, he played a crucial anchoring role. Initially cautious, he shifted gears upon reaching his 12th delivery.

A massive six down the ground off Bishnoi was followed by a booming four through the covers. Two more boundaries, including an audacious reverse-scoop, kept DC on track before the Fraser-McGurk show began.

By the time Fraser-McGurk was dismissed, the run rate was a manageable sub-one, thanks in large part to Pant's calculated aggression.

Despite his dismissal soon after, his innings of 41 runs off 24 balls, featuring four boundaries and two sixes, injected crucial momentum into Delhi's chase.

Prithvi Shaw

Shaw shouldered the initial responsibility of the chase, aiming to settle the nerves of the Delhi camp after a string of losses. He started with a punchy display, bringing much-needed energy to the pursuit.

However, his promising knock (32 runs off 22 balls) was cut short by Bishnoi's introduction. The spinner made an immediate impact, dismissing Shaw with a superb diving catch from Nicholas Pooran, leaving DC at a precarious 63/2.

The dismissal forced Delhi to regroup and re-evaluate their approach in the chase.

Ayush Badoni

Lucknow were staring down the barrel after a top-order collapse triggered by Kuldeep Yadav's threevwicket haul. Enter Ayush Badoni. The 24 year old single-handedly orchestrated a remarkable innings revival with a splendid unbeaten half-century, scoring 55 runs off 35 balls.

Facing a precarious situation, Badoni displayed maturity beyond his years. He stitched together a crucial 73-run stand with Arshad Khan, showcasing a range of technical shots, power-hitting, and excellent shot selection. His knock featured five boundaries and a six, a perfect blend of elegance and aggression.

The LSG innings had stagnated for six overs with the middle order crumbling. However, Badoni, along with Arshad, steadily rebuilt their chances. He ended the scoring drought with back-to-back fours off Mukesh Kumar, before taking on the DC pace attack in the death overs.

A six launched over deep midwicket against Khaleel Ahmed signalled his intent. He continued the assault with a well-timed sweep off Mukesh, reaching his 31-ball fifty in the 19th over. This crucial partnership propelled LSG past the 160 run mark, providing them with a fighting total to defend.

Despite Lucknow's loss, Badoni's innings shone brightly, showcasing his immense potential and reaffirming his capability to thrive under pressure.

K L Rahul

Rahul attempted to ignite a fast start for Lucknow, scoring a gritty 39 runs off just 22 balls. His knock kept the scoreboard ticking despite the regular fall of wickets around him.

The LSG captain found the ropes early, emphatically launching his third ball over cover for a six. While Quinton de Kock provided some early support with a brace of fours off the opening over, Rahul was the lynchpin for Lucknow's initial momentum.

Kuldeep's arrival proved pivotal. The crafty spinner ripped through the LSG top order in a devastating nine ball spell. Rahul's dismissal by Kuldeep left his team in a precarious position at 77/5.

While Rahul's knock wasn't a match-winner, it provided crucial stability in the early stages of the LSG innings.

