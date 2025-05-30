Struggling Tsitsipas appoints Ivanisevic as coach

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
May 30, 2025 10:18 IST

Goran Ivanisevic

IMAGE: Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic helped Djokovic claim nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles before leaving his team in March last year and then had a short stint with Elena Rybakina this 2025 season. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Stefanos Tsitsipas appointed Goran Ivanisevic as his new coach, as the former world number three looks to resurrect his career after a string of disappointing results at the Grand Slams.

 

Former French Open finalist Tsitsipas suffered a second-round defeat by qualifier Matteo Gigante at Roland Garros on Wednesday, the 26-year-old Greek player making his earliest departure from Paris since 2018.

With two match wins in total in his last four Grand Slams, Tsitsipas has turned to the former coach of Novak Djokovic to turn his fortunes around.

"This exciting collaboration comes just in time for the 2025 grass court season, as the Greek star looks to elevate his performance on one of the most prestigious surfaces in the sport," read a statement from the Iconico Talent Agency, which Tsitsipas posted on Instagram on Thursday.

IMAGE: Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2021 French Open finalist, has been struggling for the better part of two years and has not made it past the quarter-finals in any other tournament this season. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Ivanisevic helped Djokovic claim nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles before leaving his team in March last year and then had a short stint with Elena Rybakina this 2025 season.

The Croatian, who won Wimbledon in 2001 as a player, has also coached Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych and Milos Raonic.

Tsitsipas, once considered a future major champion, is ranked 20th in the world -- the lowest he has been in almost seven years -- and following Wednesday's loss he will drop outside the top 20 for the first time since 2018.

Wimbledon will begin on June 30.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
