IPL: Will this finally be Kohli and RCB's year?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket during the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli inched closer to a maiden IPL title after Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashed Punjab Kings by eight wickets in a lopsided Qualifier 1 match to reach the IPL 2025 final in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

A superlative performance by their bowlers left RCB needing only 102 to make Sunday's final and they reached the target in just 10 overs with opener Phil Salt, who made 56 not out from 27 balls, leading the charge.



Punjab Kings can still make the final if they can win the second qualifier against the winner of Friday's eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.



Kohli made 12 but has been RCB's leading scorer this season.

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood celebrates a wicket with Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

The former India captain has been with the franchise since the inaugural 2008 edition of the league. RCB reached the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but were beaten on all three occasions.



"It's a great feeling right now," Salt said. "Obviously we had a second bite at the cherry but it's such a good feeling to get that out of the way first time.



"It just gives us that momentum. It's such a cliche but it's so true at the back end of the tournament."

IMAGE: Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma was the pick of the RCB bowlers with impressive figures of 3/17 in his three overs. Photograph: BCCI

RCB have looked formidable this season and electing to field, their fiery pace attack, led by a returning Josh Hazlewood, bundled out Punjab in 14.1 overs.



Having recovered from a shoulder niggle, Hazlewood led RCB's superb pace display as they reduced Punjab to 71/7 at the halfway stage of their innings.

Hazlewood's (3/21) victims included rival skipper Shreyas Iyer, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed the important wicket of Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab's leading scorer this season.

IMAGE: RCB opener Phil Salt celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Marcus Stoinis made 26 before losing his stumps to leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who claimed 3/17 in his three overs.



Kyle Jamieson removed Kohli in the fourth over but Bengaluru raced to 61/1 in their six Powerplay overs, compared to Punjab's 48/4, with Salt hitting boundaries almost at will.



Salt took 23 balls to bring up his fifty and skipper Rajat Patidar hit a six to seal RCB's victory in a match that lasted only 24.1 overs.