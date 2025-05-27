Will Sai Sudharsan Be IPL 2025's MVP?

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Opener Sai Sudharsan has been in startling form during IPL 2025 match. Photograph: ANI Photo

There are now only three serious contenders to wear the most valuable player (MVP) crown of IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, the current leader, has a MVPI of 751.

The next two are India's new Test captain Shubman Gill (MVPI: 724) and India's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav (who's currently #4 with a MVPI of 679).

This year's IPL has a much stronger Indian flavour; there are 4 Indians in the top 5, and 10 Indians in the top 15.

The five foreign players in the top 15 are Nicholas Pooran (WI, #3, 685), Jos Buttler (ENG, #6, 650), Heinrich Klaasen (SA, #7, 620), Mitch Marsh (AUS, #8, 607) and Sunil Narine (WI, #9, 582).

Recall that the MVPI collapses a player's all-round performances into a single 'runs equivalent', which is simply the total of a player's batting, bowling and fielding points.

The MVPI formula's batting and bowling points allows us to more accurately rate the top batting and bowling performances, and determine the contenders for, what we might call, the 'Shadow Orange Cap' and 'Shadow Purple Cap'.

Sai Sudharsan, who currently wears the Orange Cap for scoring the maximum runs (679 so far) is also currently the 'Shadow Orange Cap' owner because he has the highest MVPI-based batting points. His rivals for the Shadow Orange Cap are Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav.

While Noor Ahmed (24 wickets) currently wears the Purple Cup, Prasidh Krishna (23 wickets) owns the Shadow Purple Cap because he has higher MVPI-based bowling points (one wicket less, but economy rate of 7.9 vs Noor's 8.3).

It should be a very interesting last week.

IPL 2025: Best Performing Players (after Match 68 ending 25.5.25)