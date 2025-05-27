HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will Sai Sudharsan Be IPL 2025's MVP?

By PURNENDU MAJI, SRINIVAS BHOGLE
6 Minutes Read
May 27, 2025 10:09 IST

Sai Sudharsan

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Opener Sai Sudharsan has been in startling form during IPL 2025 match. Photograph: ANI Photo

There are now only three serious contenders to wear the most valuable player (MVP) crown of IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, the current leader, has a MVPI of 751.

The next two are India's new Test captain Shubman Gill (MVPI: 724) and India's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav (who's currently #4 with a MVPI of 679).

This year's IPL has a much stronger Indian flavour; there are 4 Indians in the top 5, and 10 Indians in the top 15.

The five foreign players in the top 15 are Nicholas Pooran (WI, #3, 685), Jos Buttler (ENG, #6, 650), Heinrich Klaasen (SA, #7, 620), Mitch Marsh (AUS, #8, 607) and Sunil Narine (WI, #9, 582).

Recall that the MVPI collapses a player's all-round performances into a single 'runs equivalent', which is simply the total of a player's batting, bowling and fielding points.

The MVPI formula's batting and bowling points allows us to more accurately rate the top batting and bowling performances, and determine the contenders for, what we might call, the 'Shadow Orange Cap' and 'Shadow Purple Cap'.

Sai Sudharsan, who currently wears the Orange Cap for scoring the maximum runs (679 so far) is also currently the 'Shadow Orange Cap' owner because he has the highest MVPI-based batting points. His rivals for the Shadow Orange Cap are Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav.

While Noor Ahmed (24 wickets) currently wears the Purple Cup, Prasidh Krishna (23 wickets) owns the Shadow Purple Cap because he has higher MVPI-based bowling points (one wicket less, but economy rate of 7.9 vs Noor's 8.3).

It should be a very interesting last week.

IPL 2025: Best Performing Players (after Match 68 ending 25.5.25)

RankPlayer's NameTeamFromRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateGamesMVPIPVI(US$)
1 B Sai Sudarshan GT IND 679 108 78 20 155.4 0 - 14 751 1332
2 Shubman Gill GT IND 649 93 62 24 156.4 0 - 14 724 2681
3 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 511 87 44 40 198.8 0 - 13 685 3349
4 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 583 73 58 30 170.5 0 - 13 677 2638
5 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 559 75 60 28 159.7 0 - 14 653 3243
6 Jos Buttler GT ENG 538 97 52 24 163 0 - 14 650 2851
7 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 487 105 42 25 172.7 0 - 14 620 4364
8 Mitchell Marsh LSG AUS 560 117 52 32 161.8 0 - 12 607 612
9 Sunil Narine KKR WI 246 44 25 19 170.8 12 7.8 12 582 2426
10 K L Rahul DC IND 539 112 52 21 149.7 0 - 13 574 2869
11 Abhishek Sharma SRH IND 439 141 46 28 193.4 0 10.2 14 573 2874
12 Shreyas Iyer PBKS IND 488 97 37 29 172.4 0 - 13 570 5127
13 Virat Kohli RCB IND 548 73 51 19 145.4 0 - 12 565 4060
14 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 486 91 52 26 170.5 0 - 13 563 776
15 Riyan Parag RR IND 393 95 27 27 166.5 3 8.5 14 553 2978
16 Aiden Markram LSG SA 445 66 38 22 148.8 4 9.3 13 553 395
17 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 301 77 25 10 135.6 10 8.6 14 511 4144
18 Ryan Rickelton MI SA 361 62 42 17 152.3 0 - 13 508 215
19 Prasidh Krishna GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 23 7.9 14 504 2218
20 Noor Ahmad CSK AFG 7 2 0 0 41.2 24 8.2 14 475 2477
21 Priyansh Arya PBKS IND 362 103 39 22 184.7 0 - 13 460 902
22 Hardik Pandya MI IND 161 48 15 7 161 13 9.2 12 431 4144
23 Ishan Kishan SRH IND 354 106 33 15 152.6 0 24 14 427 3100
24 Axar Patel DC IND 263 43 23 15 157.5 5 8.5 12 426 4557
25 Travis Head SRH AUS 374 76 50 15 162.6 0 - 12 421 3912
26 Ajinkya Rahane KKR IND 390 61 36 20 147.7 0 - 13 414 426
27 Pat Cummins SRH AUS 97 22 6 7 167.2 16 9.2 14 413 5127
28 Vipraj Nigam DC IND 142 39 15 8 179.7 11 9.1 14 404 146
29 Dhruv Jurel RR IND 333 70 22 22 156.3 0 - 14 398 4138
30 Krunal Pandya RCB IND 105 73 9 4 129.6 15 8.7 12 396 1586
31 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 0 0 0 0 0 16 6.4 9 391 5029
32 Philip Salt RCB ENG 301 65 34 18 173 0 - 10 389 3230
33 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 1 1 0 0 100 17 7.7 13 386 3657
34 Ayush Badoni LSG IND 329 74 27 14 148.2 2 4 13 384 1138
35 Kuldeep Yadav DC IND 18 7 2 0 112.5 15 7.1 14 380 4102
36 Trent Boult MI NZ 2 1 0 0 66.7 19 8.4 13 376 3632
37 Josh Hazlewood RCB AUS 0 0 0 0 0 18 8.4 10 349 3913
38 Will Jacks MI ENG 216 53 20 10 131.7 6 8.4 12 347 1653
39 Tristan Stubbs DC SA 300 41 25 11 150.8 0 20 14 346 3400
40 Abishek Porel DC IND 301 51 28 12 146.8 0 - 13 340 1384
41 Marco Jansen PBKS SA 75 34 3 4 119 14 9.3 13 338 2262
42 R Sai Kishore GT IND 5 3 0 0 50 17 9.1 14 327 720
43 Arshdeep Singh PBKS IND 2 1 0 0 33.3 16 8.7 13 326 6032
44 Nehal Wadhera PBKS IND 296 70 23 18 152.6 0 10.8 12 324 1416
45 Vaibhav Suryavanshi RR IND 252 101 18 24 206.6 0 - 7 321 403
46 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 239 52 17 11 145.7 0 - 14 319 4057
47 Shivam Dube CSK IND 357 50 22 21 132.2 0 16.5 14 318 4440
48 Shashank Singh PBKS IND 284 59 20 12 149.5 0 13.5 13 316 1901
49 Ayush Mhatre CSK IND 240 94 31 11 189 0 - 7 314 0
50 Rohit Sharma MI IND 305 76 29 17 151 0 - 12 313 5689
 

 

PURNENDU MAJI, SRINIVAS BHOGLE
Titans In Turmoil: Major Concerns Ahead Of Playoffs
SRH's Abhishek ends season with IPL run record
Can Test Reboot Win England Series?
Elated Sudharsan Raring to Go in Red-ball Cricket
Can Gambhir Turn Boys Into Men?
