HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL PIX: Reckless Punjab skittled out for 101 vs RCB

IPL PIX: Reckless Punjab skittled out for 101 vs RCB

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 29, 2025 21:26 IST

x

Images from the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chandigarh on Thursday.

SCORECARD

Suyash

IMAGE: Suyash Sharma of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis in the IPL Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowled out Punjab Kings for 101 in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Punjab Kings' ultra-aggressive approach backfired on the day as Royal Challengers Bengaluru skittled the home team for 101 in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

On a surface where hitting through the line proved to be tricky, the all-out attack strategy of the Punjab Kings contributed to their downfall after they were put in to bat. Their innings lasted just 14.1 overs.

Hazlewood

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate after Josh Hazlewood dismissed Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI

The RCB pace trio of Josh Hazlewood (3-21), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-17) and Yash Dayal (2-26) exploited the conditions well before leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (3-17) made it worse for the opposition.

It is to be noted that Punjab Kings are featuring in their first play-off fixture since 2014.

Yash Dayal

IMAGE: Yash Dayal celebrates the wicket of Priyansh Arya. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings' steep slide began when in-form opener Priyansh Arya was caught at cover off Dayal as he could not check his drive. His opening partner Prabhsimran Singh (18 off 10 balls) followed him back into the dugout in the following over from Bhuvneshwar.

Having collected two straight boundaries on the charge, Prabhimsran stepped out for a third swipe but Bhuvneshwar pulled his length back to induced the edge.

Shashank

IMAGE: Shashank Singh is bowled by Suyash Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Shreyas Iyer, who has been central to the team's success this season, went for a wild slog off Hazlewood on his third ball of the innings but was caught behind. The Australian pacer then sent back his countryman Josh Inglis off a rising ball that the former could not control, creating a sense of panic in the dressing room.

The batters continued to go for their shots to hasten Punjab Kings's slide.

Prabhsimran

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrate the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Against leggie Suyash, the likes of Marcus Stoinis (26 off 17 balls) and Shashank Singh went for the slog sweep but could not connect to the googly.

 

Musheer Khan, making an unexpected IPL debut as an Impact Player with wickets falling in heap, too fell to a sweep off Suyash, who got his googly to turn sharply.

Having put up a poor effort with the bat, Punjab Kings would take some confidence from their league stage outing against KKR when they defended 111 on a challenging surface at the same venue. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL Eliminator: Fumbling Titans face mighty MI
IPL Eliminator: Fumbling Titans face mighty MI
GT middle-order struggles down to lack of exposure?
GT middle-order struggles down to lack of exposure?
Anger over mom's mugging fuels Pak bowler's comeback
Anger over mom's mugging fuels Pak bowler's comeback
Jadeja harbours dreams of Test captaincy
Jadeja harbours dreams of Test captaincy
Next gen has determination to win in England: Pathan
Next gen has determination to win in England: Pathan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Superfoods To Improve Digestion

webstory image 2

10 Cable Car Rides You Must Experience In India

webstory image 3

Kheema Kebab Pulao: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Why IAF chief used Salman Khan's dialogue at CII Summit - WATCH1:34

Why IAF chief used Salman Khan's dialogue at CII Summit -...

Pragya Jaiswal sizzles in a stunning black bodycon dress1:00

Pragya Jaiswal sizzles in a stunning black bodycon dress

Modi in Bihar: Op Sindoor posters, BrahMos missile in Patna to welcome PM1:05

Modi in Bihar: Op Sindoor posters, BrahMos missile in...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD