IPL PIX: Reckless Punjab skittled out for 101 vs RCB

Images from the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chandigarh on Thursday.

● SCORECARD

IMAGE: Suyash Sharma of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis in the IPL Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings' ultra-aggressive approach backfired on the day as Royal Challengers Bengaluru skittled the home team for 101 in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

On a surface where hitting through the line proved to be tricky, the all-out attack strategy of the Punjab Kings contributed to their downfall after they were put in to bat. Their innings lasted just 14.1 overs.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate after Josh Hazlewood dismissed Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI

The RCB pace trio of Josh Hazlewood (3-21), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-17) and Yash Dayal (2-26) exploited the conditions well before leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (3-17) made it worse for the opposition.

It is to be noted that Punjab Kings are featuring in their first play-off fixture since 2014.

IMAGE: Yash Dayal celebrates the wicket of Priyansh Arya. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings' steep slide began when in-form opener Priyansh Arya was caught at cover off Dayal as he could not check his drive. His opening partner Prabhsimran Singh (18 off 10 balls) followed him back into the dugout in the following over from Bhuvneshwar.

Having collected two straight boundaries on the charge, Prabhimsran stepped out for a third swipe but Bhuvneshwar pulled his length back to induced the edge.

IMAGE: Shashank Singh is bowled by Suyash Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Shreyas Iyer, who has been central to the team's success this season, went for a wild slog off Hazlewood on his third ball of the innings but was caught behind. The Australian pacer then sent back his countryman Josh Inglis off a rising ball that the former could not control, creating a sense of panic in the dressing room.

The batters continued to go for their shots to hasten Punjab Kings's slide.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrate the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Against leggie Suyash, the likes of Marcus Stoinis (26 off 17 balls) and Shashank Singh went for the slog sweep but could not connect to the googly.

Musheer Khan, making an unexpected IPL debut as an Impact Player with wickets falling in heap, too fell to a sweep off Suyash, who got his googly to turn sharply.

Having put up a poor effort with the bat, Punjab Kings would take some confidence from their league stage outing against KKR when they defended 111 on a challenging surface at the same venue.