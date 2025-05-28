HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » RCB make IPL history: First to win every away game!

RCB make IPL history: First to win every away game!

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 28, 2025 06:09 IST

x

RCB's Jitesh Sharma celebrates hitting the winning runs against LSG in Lucknow on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma, who scored a sensational, unbeaten 85, celebrates hitting the winning runs in the IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants, in Lucknow, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma conjured up a rollicking unbeaten 85 to propel Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an unprecedented feat that no team in the Indian Premier League has accomplished before.

Playing their last league match of IPL 2025, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana stadium on Tuesday, RCB scored a convincing six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

After completing a 228-run target heist with eight balls to spare, the touring party gunned down their highest successful chase and the third-highest total in IPL history.

RCB accomplished an unprecedented milestone with the triumph, winning all seven away matches this season. They became the first-ever team to brag an unbeaten away record in a season that follows the home-and-away format.

 

Notably, both Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians attained seven wins in the 2012 season but lost a game each away from their home den.

Following the impressive victory, RCB finished second on the points table for the first time since 2016. They ended the group stage with 19 points, the same as Punjab Kings, but the Net Run-Rate of +0.30 put them behind the Shreyas Iyer-led side. 

RCB's triumph marked the second successful 200-plus chase in T20s at Lucknow's venue after Sunrisers Hyderabad gunned down 206 against the hosts on May 19.

During Bengaluru's record chase, the Lucknow bowlers conceded runs heavily, but New Zealand tearaway Will O'Rourke had a night to forget. He scalped two wickets, but conceded 74 runs in his four-over spell, the third-most expensive in the tournament's history.

Bengaluru's heist was filled with ups and downs. 

Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant's rollicking 118 lifted the hosts to a herculean 227 for 3. In reply, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt laid the foundation for RCB by exploiting the Lucknow bowlers in the powerplay.

Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma (85*) and Mayank Agarwal (41*) picked up the momentum and steered Bengaluru to the franchise's highest run-chase in the tournament's history.

After finishing second in the group standings, Bengaluru booked a date with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, while Gujarat will square off against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: RCB seal top-two spot; Pant ton goes in vain
IPL PIX: RCB seal top-two spot; Pant ton goes in vain
Will Sai Sudharsan Be IPL 2025's MVP?
Will Sai Sudharsan Be IPL 2025's MVP?
Shubman Gill's Crown of Thorns
Shubman Gill's Crown of Thorns
Want to switch off.. Pant reflects on poor season
"Want to switch off.." Pant reflects on poor season
Iyer reveals Ponting's role in Kings' IPL 2025 revival
Iyer reveals Ponting's role in Kings' IPL 2025 revival

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cable Car Rides You Must Experience In India

webstory image 2

Essential Sunscreen Facts: What You Need To Know

webstory image 3

The Original Names Of Indian Cities Or Towns

VIDEOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzles in a bodycon dress1:25

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzles in a bodycon dress

Shilpa Shetty dazzles at beauty awards0:36

Shilpa Shetty dazzles at beauty awards

BSF released new video of Op Sindoor strikes on terror camps across the border8:59

BSF released new video of Op Sindoor strikes on terror...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD