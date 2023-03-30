News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL Fan Parks return after 2019!

IPL Fan Parks return after 2019!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 30, 2023 21:03 IST
IMAGE: The IPL fan parks will be held across 45 cities. Photograph: BCCI

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will see a quite a few changes, which includes the return of home and away format.

Not only that, the 2023 edition of the IPL will also see the return of the IPL Fan Parks after a gap of three years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in its continuous endeavour to take the prestigious IPL tournament across the country and the globe, had started the concept in 2015 and the TATA IPL 2023 will see a comeback of the same.

 

The TATA IPL Fan Parks will be spread across 45 cities – Surat, Madurai, Kota, Hubli, Dehradun to name a few – and over 20 States and 2 Union Territories this season. It promises to offer an exciting and entertaining community-viewing experience for the cricket fans across various regions of the country.

Every weekend – throughout the duration of the tournament – there will be five fan parks.

The 16th season of the IPL will kickstart with a blockbuster clash between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium – the largest cricket stadium in the world – on March 31 and the same day will witness the first fan park of the season in Madurai.

The fans will get the opportunity to witness the TATA IPL 2023 Final, to be played on May 28, 2023, from as many as five Fan Parks across Jammu, Jamshedpur, Palakkad, Jorhat and Bhopal.

REDIFF CRICKET
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

