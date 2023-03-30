CSK Vs GT: Who Will Win IPL 2023 Opener?

IMAGE: The 2023 IPL season gets underway on Friday, March 31, 2023, with a blockbuster clash between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: BCCI

The stage is set for another scintillating season of the glitzy Indian Premier League.

The opener of IPL 2023 will see a high-voltage clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Reigning champions Titans, who won the title in their first season, will enter the tournament as one of the heavyweights.

On the other hand, for CSK, this may be the last time they see their favourite Thala don the yellow jersey.

T20 cricket has been unpredictable, and is a big fan favourite for throwing up thrilling last-ball wins or close finishes. And this IPL season promises to be no different.

A look at how GT and CSK have shaped up and their strengths and weaknesses:

IMAGE: Can Gujarat Titans win a second IPL title in a row? Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans

Having retained most of their core team, the Hardik Pandya-led Titans will enter the tournament as one of the favourites. The Titans added some quality players like Kane Williamson and Shivam Mavi.

Following a near-perfect IPL 2022, it's tough to locate a weak link in the Gujarat line-up. Hardik's side will look to tread CSK and Mumbai Indian's path and win back-to-back titles.

Squad

Hardik Pandya (captain), K S Bharat, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharshan, Pradeep Sangwan, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal.

IMAGE: At 41, this may be Mahendra Singh Dhoni's last season as Chennai Super Kings captain. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings

It will be an emotional season for CSK as the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni may be playing his last IPL competition.

The former champions had a disastrous IPL 2022 along with its share of unwanted controversies.

Chennai, who finished ninth on the points table last year, will look to put the previous season behind and start afresh.

CSK boasts three of the finest all-rounders in the world: Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali.

Dhoni, who has been looking impressive in the nets, will once again be CSK's biggest strength, although his lack of match practice may be a point of concern.

Time and again, CSK have proved their critics wrong, and this season they will be motivated to finish as champions and give their captain a memorable farewell.

Squad

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Moeen Ali, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana.