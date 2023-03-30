News
Rashmika Set To Dazzle IPL

Rashmika Set To Dazzle IPL

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 30, 2023 19:01 IST
IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna in Varun Bahul at the FDCI India Couture Week, July 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Bahl/Instagram

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League is set to commence, and though we will enter the 16th edition of the glitzy league on Friday evening, the sheen is yet to come off.

Every season kicks off with a glittery opening ceremony and IPL 2023 will be no different.

Before reigning champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, one of the most loved IPL franchises -- do battle on the pitch, the Narendra Modi stadium -- the world's largest cricket stadium -- will feature a starry opening ceremony with performances by Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannah Bhatia and singer Arjit Singh the highlights of the show.

With the tournament returning to the home and away format, only the captains will be in attendance at the inauguration of IPL 2023.

The opening ceremony begin at 6 pm IST and will last about 45 minutes.

Then the two captains will toss the coin and exchange team sheets after the toss determines who bats first. The first time we will see this in any T20 league.

You can watch the opening ceremony live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and Web site.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
