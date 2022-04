What Shah Rukh Said To Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins equalled the record for the fastest fifty in the IPL -- 50 off 14 balls -- at the MCA stadium in Pune, April 6, 2022. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After Pat Cummins smacked an unbeaten 56 off 15 balls to get the job done for his team with 4 overs to spare, Virender Sehwag -- no wilting daisy in the blasting bowlers department -- led the applause on Twitter.

'Moonh se nivala cheen liya, sorry vada pav cheen liya. Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting, 15 ball 56 ... Jeera Batti.'

Irfan Pathan -- another slam-bam batsman and pace bowler -- hailed Cummins -- also a fast bowler-finisher -- 'Pat Cummins showing his class as a valuable cricketer AGAIN!!'

Kolkata Knight Riders Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan was among the millions who were ecstatic after witnessing Cummins's carnage.