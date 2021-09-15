News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Delhi Capitals include net bowler Khejroliya in main squad

Delhi Capitals include net bowler Khejroliya in main squad

September 15, 2021 20:19 IST
Left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya, who represents Delhi in the domestic circuit, has taken 17 wickets in 15 T20 matches, at an average of 23.29.

IMAGE: Left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya, who represents Delhi in the domestic circuit, has taken 17 wickets in 15 T20 matches, at an average of 23.29. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have inducted left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya in the main squad for the upcoming second half of this year's Indian Premier League, after left-arm orthodox spinner Manimaran Siddharth was ruled out of the tournament due to quadriceps strain.

 

"Delhi Capitals today announced that left-arm orthodox bowler Manimaran Siddharth has been ruled out of the IPL 2021 due to an injury. The 23-year-old incurred a quadriceps strain during training in Dubai," Delhi Capitals informed on Wednesday.

Left-arm medium fast bowler Khejroliya, who is already part of the Delhi Capitals’ team's bio-bubble as a net bowler, was readily included in the main squad.

Khejroliya, who plays domestic cricket for the Delhi state side, has so far taken 17 wickets in 15 T20 matches, at an average of 23.29.

The 29-year-old had a below-par IPL debut season for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2018 and 2019 seasons, taking 3 wickets in 5 IPL matches.

"The DC support staff is currently overlooking Manimaran Siddharth's rehabilitation programme in Dubai. He will be heading back to India in a few days where he will continue to undergo rehabilitation. The Delhi Capitals franchise wishes him a speedy recovery," added a statement from the franchise.

