DC skipper Iyer seeks positives despite drubbing

November 06, 2020 08:46 IST

We'll come out with solid mindset, says Iyer after losing Qualifier 1

IMAGE: Every night can't be your, said Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Despite losing Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer remained positive and said that the team will come out with a solid mindset in their coming games.

With a dominating 57-run win over Delhi, Mumbai have reached the finals of the IPL and will play the winner of Qualifier 2 in the summit clash on Tuesday, November 10. On the other hand, Delhi will play against the winner of the Eliminator clash between SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore to book a final berth.

Chasing a mammoth target of 201, Delhi were only able to post 143/8 in their 20 overs. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel were the only two batsmen who got going in the game for Delhi. Stoinis smashed 65 off 46 balls including three sixes and six fours while Patel scored 42 off 33 balls.

For Mumbai, Bumrah bagged four wickets while Boult clinched two scalps.

"Very tough. I don't want to talk anything negative about the side, but going forward we have to make sure we come out with a solid mindset. We were on top of the game especially in that phase when we got two wickets, and they were 110 in 13 or 14 overs. That is when we should have capitalised more. We could have chased 170 on this wicket. It is part and parcel of the game. Every night can't be yours. We just talk about the opportunities we have," Iyer said after the match.

"It is not easy to be in the bubble and follow the same routine every day. The practice we have put in, the hard work, it is really tremendous. Ashwin was brilliant. He is always there, offering something for the team. He plays with the batsmen's minds. Great to have his inputs as a captain. All the batsmen in their team are in great touch, especially when Hardik and Pollard come down the order, and their top-order batsmen have full freedom and are in great form. So it is not easy to control them," he added.