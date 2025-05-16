HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bairstow, Richard set to replace Jacks, Rickelton at MI

May 16, 2025 09:31 IST

Jonny Bairstow played for Punjab Kings last season

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow played for Punjab Kings last season but went unsold at the mega auction late last year. Photograph: BCCI

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and batter Richard Gleeson are in advanced talk with Mumbai Indians (MI) to replace Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs, if MI qualify.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Bairstow, who hasn't represented England in any format since June 2024 and was unsold at the mega IPL auction 2024, will travel to India if his IPL deal goes through.

 

Jacks has returned to India ahead of MI's final two group-stage games but will be unavailable for the season's conclusion due to international duty as England's home ODI series against West Indies starting from May 29, will be clashing with the rescheduled knockout stage.

Rickelton, is set to miss the playoffs, with Cricket South Africa requesting members of their World Test Championship final squad to return home by May 27.

Bairstow has played in 50 IPL games over five seasons, having previously played for Punjab Kings (2022 and 2024) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2019-21).

With 1589 runs in the league at an average of 34.54 and a strike rate of 144.45, he has had a remarkable career in the league. He has also hit two IPL hundreds, one of which was a record-breaking run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens last year.

Gleeson, 37, made his IPL debut last year when he played two matches for Chennai Super Kings.

Will Jacks has 195 runs in nine innings and five wickets with his offbreaks in the current IPL. Additionally, he received player-of-the-match honours in their home victories against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

MI is currently ranked fourth in the points standings with seven wins and five defeats in their 12 matches.

