Big jolt to Titans; batting mainstay to miss playoffs!

IMAGE: Jos Buttler is currently the third highest scorer or Gujrat Titans, aggregating 500 runs from 11 matches with a spectacular average of 71. Photograph: BCCI

England T20 stalwart Jos Buttler will leave for national duty after completing Gujarat Titans' last three league engagements as the IPL playoffs are clashing with his country's white-ball series against the West Indies starting on May 29.

Titans, who are sitting atop the points table with 16 points from 11 games, are looking for a top-two finish, and their three remaining games are against Delhi Capitals (away, May 18), Lucknow Super Giants (May 22) and Chennai Super Kings (May 25).

Sri Lankan left-hander Kusal Mendis will replace Buttler during the playoff stages, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Three other English players, Moeen Ali (Kolkata Knight Riders), Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals), and Sam Curran and Jamie Overton (both CSK) have also opted out of the remainder of IPL 2025.

However, Liam Livingstone will rejoining Royal Challengers Bengaluru along with Aussie Tim David. Moeen is reportedly nursing an "unspecified injury".

Mustafizur-DC deal stuck due to NOC issue

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahman's participation in the IPL remains doubtful even though Delhi Capitals signed him as Jake Fraser McGurk's replacement.

The left-arm pacer is yet to get a No Objection Certificate from the Bangladesh Cricket Board and is currently in the UAE to play a T20I series featuring Pakistan and the UAE, scheduled between May 17 and 30.

There is still some time and DC are hopeful that with help of the BCCI, a certain agreement could be reached.

Marco Jansen to return home after league stages

South African bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen will be rejoining Punjab Kings squad but will only play the remaining league matches before joining the national squad's for the World Test Championship final preparation against Australia.

All Proteas players have been asked by the CSA to report back by May 26, a day after the original date of the final.

The IPL final has been shifted to June 3 after a week-long suspension due to a military showdown between India and Pakistan.