IPL Auction: 'KKR will surely target Cameron Green'

IMAGE: Cameron Green in Royal Challengers Bangalore colours during the Indian Premier League 2024 season. Photograph: BCCI

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan feels Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will attract strong interest from teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at Tuesday’s Indian Premier League 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on the 'TATA IPL Auction Most Wanted' show, the JioStar expert said Green could offer a like-for-like replacement to KKR after Andre Russell's retirement. He added that CSK could also show interest in the Aussie.

"Cameron Green is a top-quality all-rounder, and with KKR entering the auction with a sizeable purse, they'll surely target him. With Andre Russell retired, Green offers a like-for-like replacement -- someone who can contribute with both bat and ball, though he'll probably bat a bit higher in the order. I expect CSK to show interest too," Pathan said.

Earlier on Sunday, Green told ESPNCricinfo he will be fully available to bowl in the upcoming IPL season. The 26-year-old, who previously played for the Mumbai Indians in 2023 and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024, missed the IPL 2025 season while recovering from back surgery.

He returned to international cricket in June as a specialist batter but has since been cleared to bowl and is featuring as an all-rounder for Australia in the ongoing Ashes series.

Pathan also explained why New Zealand star Daryl Mitchell remains a valuable overseas option in the IPL.

"Daryl Mitchell is a quality overseas batter who plays spin exceptionally well -- that's exactly why Chennai Super Kings invested heavily in him earlier, paying around 14 crore. His ability to handle spin on tricky surfaces like Chennai's makes him a strong asset. With solid experience in both international and league cricket, he brings the temperament and skill teams look for in a proven overseas performer," Pathan said.

The IPL has finalised the list of players for the 2026 season. It features 350 players who will be up for bidding at the upcoming December 16 auction.

Out of 1,390 players who registered for the auction, 350 were shortlisted, including 240 Indian and 110 overseas players. The pool also includes 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players, bringing fresh talent and depth to this year's auction.