Manager's 'stuff-up': Green to play as all-rounder in IPL 2026

IMAGE: Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will be among the first six players to go under the hammer at Tuesday's Indian Premier League 2026 season auction in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has confirmed that he will be fully available to bowl in the Indian Premier League’s 2026 season, clarifying that his listing as a batter rather than an all-rounder ahead of Tuesday’s auction was due to a "stuff-up" by his manager.

The 26-year-old, who previously played for the Mumbai Indians in 2023 and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024, missed the IPL 2025 season as he was recovering from back surgery.

Green returned to international cricket in June as a specialist batter, but was cleared to bowl. He has been featuring as an all-rounder for Australia in the ongoing Ashes series. He is widely tipped to become the most expensive player at the December 16 auction in Abu Dhabi, some predicting he could surpass the INR 27 crore (approx. AUD 4.5 million) record set by Rishabh Pant last year.

Kolkata Knight Riders, holding the largest remaining budget, are frontrunners to secure his services.

Listed with a base price of Rs 2 crore (approx. AUD 333,000), Green will be among the first six players to go under the hammer after registering as a batter.

According to ESPNcricinfo, he explained that his manager "accidentally selected the wrong box" while completing his registration forms.

"I'll be good to bowl. I don't know if my manager would like to hear this, but there was a stuff-up on his end. He didn't mean to say 'batter'.

"I think he accidentally selected the wrong box. It was pretty funny how it's all played out, but it was actually a stuff-up on his end." Green said, before Australia's training session in Adelaide on Sunday morning.

He confirmed that he plans to watch the auction, held the night before the third Ashes Test, and expressed curiosity about who his new teammates could be.

"I'm sure I will be (watching), with a few other guys. They're always good fun to watch. It's a bit of a lottery where you might go, but also who might be in your team; so it's always been fun to watch," he was quoted as saying.