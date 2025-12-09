IPL 2026 Auction: 350 Players, 77 Vacancies

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock made a late entry into the auction pool with a base price of Rs 1 crore. Photograph: BCCI

The countdown to the Tata IPL 2026 Player Auction has begun, and the stage is set for yet another high-voltage bidding war in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

From a mammoth 1,390 registrations, the list has been pruned to 350 hopefuls, a mix that promises experience, intrigue and the irresistible lure of uncapped flair.

In a statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday released the final roster that features 240 Indian players and 110 overseas recruits, including 224 uncapped Indians and 14 uncapped overseas names, offering franchises a substantial pool of emerging talent to gamble on.

With 77 slots up for grabs across ten teams -- 31 of them reserved for overseas players -- the stakes are steep, the strategies tighter, and the margin for error slimmer than ever.

At the top end of the spectrum sits the familiar figure: The ₹2 crore bracket, where 40 players have thrown their hats in.

'The first accelerated presentation will cover all the players from 71-350. Once these players have been presented, franchises will be requested to submit the names of the players (unpresented and unsold) from all those on the full list of 350 for further accelerated presentation,' the BCCI said.

According to CricBuzz, some players, including a South African wicket-keeper batter, were added to the list despite not having originally registered for the auction.

De Kock's addition to the shortlist came after a franchise personally requested his name to be included. He has set his base price at Rs 1 crore -- a 50 percent drop from the previous mega auction, when he was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

The auction begins at 1 pm UAE time (2:30 pm IST) next Tuesday, and as always, promises its share of drama, surprise picks, frenzied bidding duels and the inevitable heartaches that make the IPL auction its own form of theatre.

New inclusions in final IPL auction list of 350 players

Indian players: Sadek Hussain, Vishnu Solanki, Sabir Khan, Brijesh Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Aaron George, Jikku Bright, Srihari Nair, Madhav Bajaj, Shreevathsa Acharya, Yashraj Punja, Sahil Parakh, Roshan Waghsare, Yash Dicholkar, Ayaz Khan, Dhurmil Matkar, Naman Pushpak, Parikshit Valsangkar, Purav Agarwal, Rishabh Chouhan, Sagar Solanki, Izaz Sawariya, Aman Shekawat.

Overseas players: Arab Gul (Afghanistan), Miles Hammond (England), Dan Lategan (England), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Connor Eztherhuizen (South Africa), George Linde (South Africa), Bayanda Majola (South Africa), Traveen Mathew (Sri Lanka), Binura Fernando (Sri Lanka), Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka), Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka), Akeem Auguste (West Indies).

Complete Breakdown of Capped and Uncapped Players

Sr No Capped/Uncapped Players No of Players 1 Capped Indians 16 2 Capped Overseas 96 3 Uncapped Indians 224 4 Uncapped Overseas 14 TOTAL 350

A Full List of Players and Their Base Price