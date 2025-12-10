IPL 2026 Auction: Stars To Watch Out For

The IPL 2026 mini-auction is gearing up for a blockbuster showdown, with 350 players fighting for just 77 spots including 31 overseas berths in what promises to be one of the most competitive bidding wars yet.

Kolkata Knight Riders enter with the biggest purse of Rs 63.4 crore after a major overhaul that saw departures like Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 23.75 crore) and Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore). KKR retain a core including Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, with 13 slots to fill.

Chennai Super Kings have Rs 43.4 crore after trading Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for Sanju Samson while Mumbai Indians bring the smallest kitty at Rs 2.75 crore.

The auction follows a role-based order: Batters, all-rounders, wicketkeeper-batters, fast bowlers, spinners for both capped and uncapped players, allowing strategic squad building.

With top talent across all roles, IPL 2026 squads are set for a complete makeover.

Cameron Green

Cameron Green has sparked early buzz for the IPL 2026 auction with a clever strategy: He's listed himself as a batter to trigger a full-scale bidding frenzy.

The Australian, having fetched Rs 17.5 crore in 2023, now brings added maturity, experience, and the promise of long-term impact.

By entering as a batter in the first set, Green ensures every franchise can bid, maximising his auction value, though he will still play as an all-rounder in IPL 2026.

In 29 IPL matches across Mumbai Indians (2023) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2024), he scored 707 runs at a strike rate of 153.69, including one century and two fifties, and took 16 wickets at an economy of 9.07.

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer may have had an up-and-down IPL 2025, but his skill set remains premium in the league.

A left-handed batting all-rounder who can float in the top six, control chases, and chip in with overs is still a rare commodity in Indian cricket and teams know it.

His return to the top price bracket reflects that scarcity, despite form concerns. KKR releasing their Rs 23.75 crore buy from last year was a structural reset, not a loss of faith. They could still try to bring him back for a more sensible amount but with multiple franchises armed with big purses, KKR won't be alone in chasing Venky.

Ravi Bishnoi

Lucknow Super Giants's gamble to part ways with Ravi Bishnoi has created a bidding opportunity for rival franchises.

His middle-overs control, attacking mindset, and excellent economy make him one of the most bankable young spinners in the league. At just 25, he offers longevity and tactical flexibility.

A top-tier Indian wrist-spinner rarely comes into the auction pool -- expect heavy interest.

Rachin Ravindra

Chennai Super Kings let go of Rachin Ravindra during their overhaul, but the Kiwi all-rounder now enters the auction as one of the most intriguing top-order options.

In IPL 2025, Ravindra scored 191 runs in eight innings, while Devon Conway (also released by CSK) managed 156 in six innings.

A left-handed top-order batter who can also bowl handy spin and field brilliantly, he could easily jump into the Rs 5 crore to Rs 7 crore band if two teams decide he fills a key role.

Quinton de Kock

By releasing nine players, including Quinton de Kock, KKR have prioritised a complete overseas rebuild backed by an enormous Rs 64.3 crore purse. But with the wicket-keeper-opener pool incredibly thin this year, de Kock's powerplay value ensures he stays firmly on multiple teams' radar.

While he didn't have an impactful season, the market for wicket-keeper-openers is tight. A left-handed opener who scores quickly in the powerplay is still a prized asset, and several teams need exactly that profile.

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee's exit from Gujarat Titans may look surprising, but it instantly turns him into one of the most dangerous fast-bowling options at this mini-auction.

Young, bowling 145kmph to 150 kmph, and focused on attacking rather than containing, he fits the profile teams chase when they miss top Indian pacers.

A true enforcer who can rattle lineups, he's likely to attract aggressive bidding.

David Miller

David Miller may not have lit up IPL 2025, but his value as a proven finisher hasn't dipped one bit. Released by LSG, the veteran left-hander now enters the auction as one of the most dependable middle-order options available -- a calm executor with over 3,000 IPL runs and a reputation for closing games under pressure.

Any franchise seeking a proven closer who can shift gears instantly at the death will have Miller high on its shortlist. His experience, temperament, and matchup value still make him a premium late-overs asset.

Matheesha Pathirana

have cut loose their Rs 13 crore investment, Matheesha Pathirana, signalling the end of a long-running project.

Once groomed as CSK's death-overs trump card, Pathirana's decline over the last two seasons has pushed the franchise to move on.

While CSK may attempt to buy him back at a lower price, the Sri Lankan quick is unlikely to go unchallenged. Several teams are expected to target him aggressively at the IPL 2026 auction.

Sarfaraz Khan

From being ignored in Tests to going unsold twice in the IPL, Sarfaraz Khan had almost slipped out of the T20 radar -- until SMAT 2025 changed everything.

His 187 runs at a stunning 93.50 average and 168.47 strike rate, capped by a 47-ball hundred, reminded everyone why he was once Chris Gayle's favourite team-mate.

Now placed in the IPL 2026 auction's first set alongside Cameron Green, Prithvi Shaw, David Miller and Devon Conway, Sarfaraz enters with renewed fitness, sharper intent and a point to prove -- at a tempting Rs 75 lakh base price.

Mumbai Indians could use his 100 match T20 experience as a strong Indian backup, especially with his comfort at the Wankhede.

RCB, who first signed him at 17, have the purse and the gap at No. 3 to revisit an old story.

KKR, armed with Rs 65 crore and the support of Ajinkya Rahane and Abhishek Nayar, may be the best environment for a full revival.

Sarfaraz might finally be on the brink of the IPL career reboot he has waited years for.



Steve Smith

Steve Smith re-entering the Rs 2 crore bracket is one of the most intriguing twists of the auction. He last played in the IPL in 2021, went unsold at the mega auction, and hasn't played a T20I since February 2024.

With four consecutive unsold auctions behind him, Smith may again struggle to find a buyer, but his leadership and anchor role might tempt a franchise looking for stability.