Why RCB Will Wear Green Against RR

IMAGE: RCB's Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik in the green jersey. Photograph: RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore will showcase their commitment towards green initiatives when they play the 'Green Game' of IPL 2023 against the Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The concept of a 'Green Game' was conceived in 2011 with RCB dedicating one home match every IPL season towards 'Go Green' initiatives to spread awareness and the need for a cleaner and greener environment.

RCB players will sport recycled green jerseys against the pink clad Royals. These jerseys are made utilising recycled waste collected at the stadium in Bengaluru.

A look at how much recycled waste is needed to generate the kits:

RCB's season opener generated 9,047.6 kg waste in the stadium -- as much as 19,488 plastic water bottles.

An average of eight tons of dry waste, food waste, and other recyclable waste are generated from the stadium after every match.

Implementation of waste segregation practices have helped to gather and segregate dry, food and non-recyclable waste and process them completely to further recycle and make recycled products like shirts and other sustainable goods.

RCB, who are working closely with Good Era, their implementation partner for Go Green Initiative, have also uniquely developed a Green Army -- a one-of-its- kind sustainability help group that they take copious help to keep the stadium premises clean.

'RCB is the world's first carbon neutral cricket team and the foremost cricket franchise in the world rallying behind a people's driven movement for greener planet,' says Rajesh Menon, RCB vice-president.

RCB have restored two lakes in south Bengaluru covering 44 acres while around 200 schools will see the Green School certification roll out.

Keeping up with the commitment to sustainability, cricket matches are conducted utilising solar and wind power at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, which is now transformed into a green stadium.