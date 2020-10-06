News
Delhi Capitals' colourful jersey a head turner

Delhi Capitals' colourful jersey a head turner

By Rediff Cricket
October 06, 2020 18:07 IST
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and his teammates in their new jerseys

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer, right, and his team-mates in their new jerseys. Photograph: BCCI
 

Delhi Capitals took the field for their game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, October 5, donning distinctly designed jerseys.

The jersey had multi-coloured stripes across the mid-riff against the sky-blue background.

It was a specially designed branded jersey to mark the partnership between JSW Paints -- part of the JSW group that owns the Delhi Capitals -- and the IPL franchise.

The jersey threw up a lot of reactions of Twitter.

'Delhi capitals can't openly say their new jersey as support of Gay pride kyoki UAE mai illegal hai,' read one cheeky tweet.

Another understood it to be a sign of unity: 'Delhi Capitals jersey for the match against RCB tonight in #IPL2020 - this is to celebrate diverse colours of India and encourage #EmbraceEveryColour in the country. Nice gesture from @DelhiCapitals,' wrote.

Rediff Cricket
