Rohit doubtful for Punjab Kings tie after missing practice

Mumbai Indians fans are worried about Rohit Sharma's injury status and potential absence from the upcoming match against Punjab Kings after he sustained a hamstring issue during a recent game.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma walks off the field retired hurt against RCB. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Rohit Sharma's absence from training and travel to the stadium raises concerns about his fitness.

Sharma sustained a hamstring injury during Mumbai Indians' chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

X-rays reportedly didn't show any tear, suggesting the injury may not be serious.

Mumbai Indians might take a cautious approach and give Sharma time to recover, considering the long season ahead.

Rohit Sharma’s fitness is suddenly a big talking point for Mumbai Indians fans, after the star batter skipped training on Tuesday.

Adding to the concern, Rohit didn’t even travel to the stadium, which has only increased the uncertainty around his availability for the upcoming clash against Punjab Kings on Thursday.

The team has given no clear update on his hamstring injury.

Injury Details and Potential Impact

The injury happened during Mumbai’s chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where Rohit looked in decent touch before retiring hurt after scoring 19 off 13 balls in the sixth over.

There is, however, some relief. According to a report in Cricbuzz, his X-rays didn’t show any tear, which suggests it’s not something serious.

That’s why Mumbai Indians might take the safer route. With a long season ahead, they may prefer to give Rohit the time he needs rather than push him.