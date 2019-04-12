rediff.com

Rohit available for selection against Royals: Zaheer Khan

April 12, 2019 18:16 IST

'We are pretty confident of him playing'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma had sustained the injury during a training session. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan, on Friday, said that skipper Rohit Sharma is available for the team's Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

 

A leg spasm had forced Rohit to miss an IPL game for the first time in 11 seasons when he sat out of Mumbai's last match against Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

He had sustained the injury during a training session.

Asked about Rohit's injury status, Zaheer said, "He is definitely available, available for selection and he is very confident, so that is a very positive sign right now for us."

"He is going to practice and get a better gauge of things, but we are pretty confident (of him playing)," said the 40-year-old former India pacer who played 92 Test matches.

Rohit briefly batted at the nets at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

