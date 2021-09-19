News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Knee niggle keeps Rohit out of Mumbai Indians-CSK tie

Knee niggle keeps Rohit out of Mumbai Indians-CSK tie

Source: PTI
September 19, 2021 21:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma ahead of MI's match against CSK in Dubai on Sunday

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma gestures ahead of Mumbai Indians’ IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, in Dubai, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma opted out of Mumbai Indians' opening match in the second phase of Indian Premier League, which resumed in Dubai on Sunday, due to a knee niggle he sustained during the recent England tour.

 

Rohit had scored a century in the second innings of the fourth Test at The Oval but did not take the field when England batted.

"The message from the physio is 'assess every minute, don't look too far ahead'," Rohit had said after the Test.

Kieron Pollard led the defending champions against Chennai Super Kings in the absence of Rohit.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said Rohit was kept out of the game as a precautionary measure.

"Rohit had something going in last Test (Oval), so we thought a couple of days of extra precaution," he said.

Mumbai Indians next play Kolkata Knight Riders, on September 23, in Abu Dhabi.

With the T20 World Cup beginning immediately after the conclusion of the IPL, the Indian maestro will not want to rush his return.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Delhi aiming to go 'one step further' from last season
Delhi aiming to go 'one step further' from last season
Delighted to have put IPL back on track: Jay Shah
Delighted to have put IPL back on track: Jay Shah
When Yuvraj was too hot to handle for England
When Yuvraj was too hot to handle for England
What Congress fears the most from Amarinder's exit
What Congress fears the most from Amarinder's exit
PIX: De Gea saves penalty to earn Man United victory
PIX: De Gea saves penalty to earn Man United victory
Punjab's first Dalit CM Channi to take oath on Sep 20
Punjab's first Dalit CM Channi to take oath on Sep 20
High time backdoor college entry should be stopped: HC
High time backdoor college entry should be stopped: HC

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

IPL: KKR look to script turnaround against RCB

IPL: KKR look to script turnaround against RCB

Why KKR's Gill, Rana are about to shock the world

Why KKR's Gill, Rana are about to shock the world

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances