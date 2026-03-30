IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Takes Wankhede By Storm in MI's Historic Run Chase

Rohit Sharma smashes fastest IPL fifty and leads Mumbai Indians to record 221 chase against KKR, ending 13-year opening match jinx at Wankhede.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's 78 off 38 balls was inclusive of 6 fours and 6 sixes as Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL opener at Wankhede on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma slammed quickfire fifties to hand Mumbai Indians a comfortable six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

This was MI's first opening round win after 13 seasons.

Chasing 221, Rickelton (81 off 43 balls) and Rohit (78 off 38 balls) shared a breezy 148-run opening stand off just 71 balls to set the platform for the win which MI achieved in 19.1 overs, reaching 224 for four. It was also a record chase by MI at home ground.

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While Rickelton hit four boundaries and eight sixes, Rohit knock was laced with six fours and as many maximums.

Earlier, captain Ajinkya Rahane hit a fine half-century, but it was Angkrish Raghuvanshi who lit up the stadium with a 29-ball 51 to help KKR post 220 for four.

Opener Rahane made 67 off 40 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes, while Raghuvanshi decorated his knock with six boundaries and two hits over the fence.

Shardul Thakur (3/39) was the pick of the bowlers for for MI.

MI vs KKR: Standout stats from the match at the Wankhede on Sunday...

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton put on a record 119-run by an MI opening pair. Photograph: ANI Photo

This was Mumbai Indians' most successful chase ever in the IPL and most successful chase at the Wankhede.

This is the first time since 2012 that MI have won their IPL opening match, breaking a 13-year jinx.

Rohit hits 50th IPL half-century

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma scored his 50th IPL half-ton, becoming only the fourth player to do so in the tournament's history. Photograph: BCCI

Former MI captain and opening batter Rohit Sharma scored his 50 off just 23-ball, his quickest half-ton in the IPL. The previous fastest for him was 25 balls against CSK in the 2015 final at Eden Gardens.

This was also Rohit's landmark 50th half-ton in the IPL, making him only the fourth player after Virat Kohli, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan to have more 50 IPL half-centuries.

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Rohit has now hit 550 sixes in T20s. This the most maximums hit by an Asian player in the format.

Rohit and Rickelton put 119 for the highest opening stand by MI at the Wankhede.

Rahane slams 34th IPL half-century

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane brought up his 34th IPL half-ton before being dismissed for 67 off 40 balls. Photograph: BCCI

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane brought up his 34th half-ton in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians' Allah Ghazanfar conceded 51 runs. This is the second most runs conceded by a spinner on debut IPL after Prayas Ray Barman gave away 56 runs for RCB against SRH at Hyderabad in 2019.