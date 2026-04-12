IPL 2026: Why Rohit Walked Off Retired Hurt Against RCB

Last updated on: April 12, 2026 23:09 IST
Mumbai Indians fans are holding their breath as Rohit Sharma suffered a concerning hamstring injury during a recent match, raising questions about his fitness and availability.
Mumbai Indians’ chase at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday was briefly halted by concern over Rohit Sharma, who suffered an injury scare to his right hamstring, received on-field treatment, and later returned to continue batting with his thigh strapped.
SCORECARD: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma also had a worrying moment during the chase. After scoring 19 off 13 balls, he looked visibly uncomfortable and received treatment for a suspected right hamstring issue. He briefly walked off before returning to continue, with his thigh strapped.
Rohit is being closely monitored, with fans and teams left anxious at a crucial stage of the tournament.