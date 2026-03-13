IPL 2026: RCB sweat over Josh Hazlewood's availability

Josh Hazlewood is still awaiting medical clearance for IPL 2026 after hamstring and Achilles injuries, leaving Royal Challengers Bengaluru uncertain about the availability of their leading pacer.

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood has been laid low by twin injuries for which he is still undergoing rehab. Photograph: BCCI

Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood still awaiting medical clearance for participation in Indian Premier League 2026.

Key Points Josh Hazlewood is still awaiting medical clearance for participation in the Indian Premier League 2026..

Sources say his availability for IPL 2026 will depend on whether he receives clearance from the medical team in time.

Hazlewood was RCB’s leading wicket-taker last season, picking up 22 wickets in 12 matches during their title-winning campaign.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer is still under the watch of his physio for his hamstring and Achilles tendon injuries, Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

The 35-year-old was initially expected to recover in time for the 19th edition of the IPL, but sources have now confirmed that Hazlewood is still awaiting clearance from the medical team for his IPL participation.

'He is still under the physio care, and his participation in the IPL depends on whether he gets the clearance or not. There's still plenty of time, but it's a wait-and-watch situation for now,' Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

In their title-winning run last season, Hazlewood was RCB's top wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches.

Thereafter, he had a season blighted with injuries. His right hamstring injury while playing for New South Wales in November had ruled him out of the first Ashes Test and subsequently led to his exclusion from the entire Ashes series and T20 World Cup due to a fresh Achilles injury.

Hazlewood has claimed 57 wickets from 39 IPL matches at an average of 20.98 and an economy rate of 8.27.