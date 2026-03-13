Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat hospitalised after shoulder injury

Hussain Talat was taken to hospital after suffering a shoulder injury while fielding during the second ODI between Bangladesh national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

IMAGE: Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat was in visible pain and stretchered off the field before being taken to hospital. Photograph: X

Key Points Hussain Talat suffered a left shoulder injury during the second ODI between Bangladesh national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team in Dhaka.

The incident occurred while attempting to stop a boundary in the sixth over of the second innings.

The exact nature and severity of the injury will be known after detailed medical tests.

Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat sustained an injury on his left shoulder and was subsequently taken to a hospital during the second ODI of the ongoing Bangladesh vs Pakistan three-match series, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, in Dhaka on Friday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Pakistani cricketer was injured while trying to stop a boundary. Talat suffered the injury in the sixth over of the second innings when he sprinted toward the cover boundary after Litton Das punched the ball delivered by Mohammad Wasim through the cover point.

As the ball approached the boundary, Talat attempted to pull it back but stepped on the foam padding while making contact with the ball. He then crashed into the advertising boards, landing heavily on his left shoulder and grimaced in pain. Teammates and staff quickly rushed to his aid before a stretcher was brought out to carry him to a nearby ambulance.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a press release that Talat received immediate treatment from the team's medical staff on the field and was later taken to a hospital for further examination. The board added that the exact nature and severity of the injury will be confirmed after a detailed medical evaluation.

"Talat received immediate medical attention from the team's medical staff on the field. Following the initial assessment, he has been taken to a hospital for a detailed examination. The nature and extent of the injury will be determined after the doctors complete further medical evaluation," PCB said in a media release.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 128 runs by DLS method.