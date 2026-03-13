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Home  » Cricket » Massive blow for KKR as Harshit Rana likely to miss IPL 2026

Massive blow for KKR as Harshit Rana likely to miss IPL 2026

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 13, 2026 21:30 IST

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Harshit Rana has reportedly been ruled out of IPL 2026 after undergoing knee surgery following an injury during an India warm-up match. 

Harshit Rana will now undergo rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

IMAGE: Harshit Rana will now undergo rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and India pacer Harshit Rana has reportedly been ruled out of Indian Premier League 2026.

Key Points

  • According to reports, the 24-year-old underwent knee surgery performed by Dinshaw Pardiwalla at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
  • Rana enjoyed impressive IPL seasons, taking 19 wickets in 2024 and 15 wickets in 2025 for KKR.
  • KKR are yet to announce a replacement for the injured pacer.

While bowling during a warm-up match for India against South Africa ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, Rana faced some discomfort in his knee. He was forced to leave the pitch due to pain after bowling just one over.

 

He was consequently withdrawn from the squad.

According to the Times of India the 24-year-old underwent a surgery for the knee injury and will need time for rehab and to recover.

'Rana’s surgery was performed by Dinshaw Pardiwalla at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was advised surgical repair of the lateral meniscus. Following surgery and a period of rest, he will begin rehabilitation and report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru,' TOI had quoted sources as saying.

'While Rana has missed the T20 World Cup, he is also likely to be sidelined for a significant portion of the upcoming IPL, if not the entire tournament,' the quoted sources added.

The Kolkata-based franchise has not yet announced a replacement.

In IPL 2025, he picked up 15 wickets to underline his growing stature as a leader of the attack.

In 2024, Rana claimed 19 wickets at an impressive average of 20.16 -- the most by any uncapped player that season -- playing a key role in guiding his franchise to their first title in a decade.

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