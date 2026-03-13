Inside Kuldeep Yadav's pre-wedding celebrations in Mussoorie

Photos from Kuldeep Yadav's Haldi ceremony with bride-to-be Vanshika in Mussoorie have gone viral. Rinku Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla attended the pre-wedding celebrations ahead of the March 14 wedding.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika at their pre-wedding ceremony in Mussoorie on Friday. Photograph: ANI/X

India's World Cup-winning spinner Kuldeep Yadav and his childhood Vanshika are all set to enter marital bliss.

And on Friday, photos from the wedding celebrations of India's World Cup-winning spinner Kuldeep Yadav and his bride Vanshika have emerged from Mussoorie.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav's Haldi ceremony. Photograph: ANI/X

Pictures of the Haldi ceremony went viral on social media.

Kuldeep and Vanshika set to tie the knot on Saturday, March 14 amid grand celebrations.

Kuldeep's India and Uttar Pradesh teammate Rinku Singh and his fiance Priya Saroj were spotted at the haldi ceremony.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh at Kuldeep Yadav's Haldi ceremony on Friday.

Former India leggie and broadcaster Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep's spin twin Yuzvendra Chahal were spotted arriving for the pre-wedding celebrations on Friday.

'I'm very excited for Vanshika and Kuldeep. I just want to wish them the best,' Chawla told the media on his arrival in Mussoorie on Friday.