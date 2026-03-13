'He walks into the fire': Abhishek hailed by former World Cup champ

Abhishek Sharma overcame a nightmare start to smash a match-defining fifty in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final, earning praise from former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin after India's title triumph.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates after reaching his half century off just 18 balls in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand on March 8, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Abhishek Sharma endured a difficult start to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with three consecutive ducks.

The India opener missed a group match against Namibia national cricket team due to illness.

He bounced back with a crucial half-century against Zimbabwe national cricket team in a must-win Super 8 clash.

Tipped as a potential leading run-scorer before the tournament began, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma stumbled badly at the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Three ducks in succession -- one of them against arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team -- placed him squarely under scrutiny. A stomach bug also forced him to sit out a group game against Namibia.

But when the stakes rose, Abhishek delivered.

India’s Super 8 campaign had been jolted by a humbling defeat to South Africa, leaving them with little margin for error. Against Zimbabwe, the Indian opener finally found his range.

His blistering half-century powered India to a massive 256, keeping their title defence alive.

Against New Zealand in the final, Abhishek produced an explosive 18-ball fifty, igniting India’s innings as they surged past 250 for the third time in the tournament and a match-winning total at that.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin admitted he had always backed the young opener’s fearless approach.

'I'm a huge fan of Abhishek. There was a lot of talk about his position after those ducks. But they are the guys you want in the big moments. They are rascals -- they walk into the fire. That is what Abhishek does,' Haddin said on the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast.

'The way he went out in that final set up the game.'

Haddin, who was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning squads in 2007 and 2015, also felt New Zealand had looked primed to finally end their long wait for a global white-ball title.

'New Zealand did a good job to get to another final. I thought they were red hot. The way Finn Allen and Tim Seifert were batting, it felt like everything was going their way in the tournament,' Haddin said.

'But they couldn’t get over the last hurdle. The classier team won.'