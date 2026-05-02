Pathirana Debut In Sight As KKR Weigh Options Against SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders are contemplating unleashing Matheesha Pathirana against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as bowling coach Tim Southee weighs team balance and Powerplay strategies for the crucial IPL clash.

IMAGE: Matheesha Pathirana may likely make his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Knight RidersXtra/X

Key Points Matheesha Pathirana may debut for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad after recovering from a calf injury.

KKR's team selection dilemma involves balancing the team and considering overseas player combinations.

Tim Southee highlights the importance of winning the Powerplay against SRH's strong top-order batting.

Sunil Narine's adaptability exemplifies how bowlers must evolve in a batter-friendly format.

A settled Kolkata Knight Riders are weighing their options on handing a much-anticipated debut to Matheesha Pathirana for their away clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, even as the Sri Lankan pacer has been with the side for two weeks after clearing his fitness test back home, said bowling coach Tim Southee.

The slingy pacer had injured his calf during Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup match against Australia on February 16 and joined the KKR squad ahead of their home fixture against Rajasthan Royals on May 1 to give a much-needed boost to their depleted pace attack.

KKR have played another match against Lucknow Super Giants since his arrival, but Pathirana who was long awaited by the franchise, is yet to get a look-in.

Team Balance and Pathirana's Potential Impact

"He's been around the group for a little bit now. We'll look at conditions and make a decision on the side that we think is best for tomorrow's game," said Southee during the pre-match media interaction.

"He's been bowling well at training and it's great to have him a part of the side."

The dilemma could stem from KKR's reluctance to tinker with a winning combination, having finally put together two consecutive wins after struggling to post a victory for seven matches this season.

Sunil Narine has remained indispensable for KKR since 2012, while Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green is their marquee overseas recruit this season.

That leaves the team to choose between Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell if Pathirana is to be accommodated.

Big-hitting Powell has not quite fired with a highest of 39 not out off 24 balls and a modest strike rate of just over 134 in five innings.

New Zealand opener Seifert on the other hand has struggled after his T20 World Cup exploits, returning scores of 19, 0 and 0 in three outings for KKR.

Factors Influencing Pathirana's Debut

It has been two weeks since Pathirana joined the squad and has been training regularly, but his lack of competitive match practice -- he hasn't played since the February 16 World Cup game -- could also be a factor.

With KKR placed eighth on the table, they can ill afford missteps at this stage in their push for the playoffs.

Southee agreed that multiple factors go into team selection.

"Yes, you take a number of things into consideration for selection. Obviously, the balance of a side, the makeup of your team.

"Here with the IPL, your makeup with the overseas has to change when you make those changes. Those decisions will be taken into account along with the conditions that we're looking to be faced with tomorrow," he said.

KKR's Strategy Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Up against a top-heavy SRH line-up featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, KKR's focus will be on winning the Powerplay, Southee said, adding that the bowling group is upbeat after a decent showing in the earlier meeting.

In their previous encounter, Head and Abhishek fell short of fifties, while Kishan was dismissed cheaply. Klaasen, however, struck a half-century as SRH posted a winning score of 226/8.

"We probably bowled reasonably well to them in the first fixture against them. As a bowling group, they're excited for a big opportunity tomorrow," said Southee.

The key would be to win the power play, he said.

"We've seen in sides that have been able to take wickets early. They've set up their innings nicely, and I the teams that have had a lot of success have bowled well in the power play.

"You have to start well, you have to try and take wickets as early as you can. Obviously this side is very top-order heavy with some great players in their top order who look to get after it from ball one, so I think it's important to be able to try and win that power play and take wickets as early as you can."

Narine's Adaptability and Bowler's Evolution

He further cited veteran spinner Narine as a prime example of adaptability in a format increasingly tilted towards batters.

"Look at someone like Sunil Narine who's been around for a long time. Everyone knows all his tricks, but he's still able to go at six an over in a tournament where runs are scored at ease.

"As a bowler, you've still got to look at ways to try and keep up with the development of the batters and the shots they're playing.

"Most rules that come in tend to favour the batters, so as a bowler, you've just got to get on with it and try and find ways to still be successful," Southee said.