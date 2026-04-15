Needed one batter to go deep, Rahane rues after KKR fall short vs CSK

Ajinkya Rahane admits KKR’s slow start and struggles against spin cost them in a 32-run loss to CSK, despite a strong bowling comeback in Chennai.

IMAGE: Batting at No 4, Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit a 19-ball 27 before being dismissed by Akeal Hosein. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points Ajinkya Rahane praised KKR’s bowling effort for restricting CSK to 192 after a strong powerplay.

KKR managed only 36–37 runs in the powerplay, which hurt their chase.

Rahane highlighted difficulties against spin in the middle overs as a key factor.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane believes that his side did well with the ball to pull back Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 192 on a good batting pitch, especially after a tough powerplay.

However, he admitted that the KKR batting unit failed to build enough momentum, with a slow start and difficulties against spin, and stressed that a longer innings from one set batter could have made the difference in the chase.

Chennai Super Kings snapped a commanding 32-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Tuesday.

"I thought with the ball, we were treated really well. 190 on this wicket was really good, especially the power play, what they got, 70-odd runs. After that, pulling back to 190 was an amazing job from our bowling unit. I thought initially that with our batting, we just got 36 or 37 runs in the power play. I thought that was really important. In the middle phase, hitting spinners was slightly challenging, but apart from that, the wicket was really good. We needed one batter to bat until deep and then take it in the end," Rahane said after the match.

Rahane also admitted that while KKR backed a settled combination going into the game, the ongoing run of losses has made things challenging.

"I think combination-wise, we thought the combination which we had in the last game, and this was really good. I think it's tough at the moment. Yes, we're not winning matches, it's tough.

'What is important for all of us as a group is to stay positive, keep our heads up, keep our chins up, and just focus on the moment. We'll have to sit in the dressing room and think about the combinations. We'll have to make any changes. Sometimes you bat with the players, the results are going your way, then it's okay. But if the results are not going your way, then you'll have to think about the combination. But apart from that, I thought it's all about being positive and keeping our heads up,' he added.

KKR, winless after having lost four and one no result, sit at the bottom of the pile. CSK has climbed to eighth spot in the points table, with four points after this win.