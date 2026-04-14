Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Be Picked For Ireland Tour?

15-year-old IPL sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become the nation's youngest international player with a potential call-up for the Ireland tour.

Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

Key Points Playing for Rajasthan Royals, he's smashed 200 runs in five innings at an astonishing strike rate of 266.67, including two blazing half-centuries.

''He is in contention for the Ireland tour and the selectors have shortlisted his name.'

If he makes his debut, Sooryavanshi will become India's youngest-ever international cricketer, overtaking Shafali Verma.

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is knocking on the doors of the Indian team.

The teenager has lit up the Indian Premier League 2026 season with a bold, fearless approach that's hard to ignore. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, he's smashed 200 runs in five innings at an astonishing strike rate of 266.67, including two blazing half-centuries.

A report in The Indian Express newspaper says Sooryavanshi has been shortlisted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the tour of Ireland in June.

'He is in contention for the Ireland tour and the selectors have shortlisted his name along with those of many other players,' a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal called him a 'prodigy' while Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh have backed him for a national call-up.

If he makes his debut, Sooryavanshi will become India's youngest-ever international cricketer, overtaking Shafali Verma.