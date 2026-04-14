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KKR players wear black armbands in memory of C D Gopinath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
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Last updated on: April 14, 2026 21:53 IST

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Kolkata Knight Riders players wore black armbands during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings in memory of former India Test cricketer C D Gopinath, a member of the historic 1952 team.

Kolkata Knight Riders

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders players wore black armbands to honour the memory of former India player C D Gopinath. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Kolkata Knight Riders paid tribute to former Indian cricketer C D Gopinath by wearing black armbands during their IPL match.
  • C D Gopinath, who passed away at 96, was the last surviving member of the Indian team that achieved its first Test win against England in 1952.
  • Gopinath represented India in eight Test matches between 1951 and 1960 and had a long First-Class career.
  • The KKR management released a statement acknowledging the tribute to Mr. Gopinath during the CSK vs KKR match.

Kolkata Knight Riders players wore black armbands during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Tuesday to honour the memory of former India player C D Gopinath.

Gopinath passed away on April 9, at the age of 96.

 

The last surviving member of the Indian team which beat England for their first-ever Test win in 1952, Gopinath was also the country's oldest Test cricketer before his passing.

"KKR players are wearing black armbands during CSK vs KKR match in Chennai tonight, as a tribute to Mr. Gopinath," the KKR management said.

Gopinath made his Test debut in December 1951 against England and played eight matches for India from 1951-1960, his final appearance coming against Australia.

He also played 83 First-Class matches.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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