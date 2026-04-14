IPL 2026: How Debutants Hinge, Hussain Wrecked Royals

Both Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain were bought by SRH at their base price of Rs 30 lakh at the 2026 auction, making their impact even more valuable for the franchise.

IMAGE: Praful Hinge of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates with team-mates after sending back Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel during their IPL encounter in Hyderabad on Monday, April 13, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Praful Hinge announced himself with three wickets in his opening over, finishing as one of the chief destroyers in Sunrisers Hyderabad's dominant win.

Sakib Hussain backed Hinge up brilliantly as the debutant duo shared eight wickets, using pace variations and tight lines to dismantle Rajasthan Royals.

Bought at their base price, the two young pacers stepped up in the absence of skipper and pace spearhead Pat Cummins, giving SRH a timely boost in their bowling attack.

The Indian Premier League has long had a knack for unearthing hidden gems, and on Monday, April 13, 2026, it was two unknown pacers who stole the spotlight.

Debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain delivered a stunning performance to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a dominant 57 run win over Rajasthan Royals, in a contest expected to be headlined by swashbuckling openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi but both fell for golden ducks.

Together, Hinge and Hussain shared eight wickets, dismantling the Rajasthan batting line-up with pace and precision.

While Hinge's opening burst set the tone, Hussain ensured there was no recovery. The duo complemented each other well, building pressure and forcing mistakes.

Six balls, three wickets, one run

Defending 216, SRH Skipper Ishan Kishan tossed the ball to Hinge who made the opportunity count with a magical spell, picking up three wickets in his very first over. His accuracy and ability to move the ball immediately put the Royals on the back foot.

The 24 year old from Vidarbha struck with his second ball, sending back teen sensation Sooryavanshi who top-edged a pull to be caught by wicket-keeper Salil Arora.

India international Dhruv Jurel came to the crease and played out a dot ball before chopping a length delivery onto his stumps.

It was South African top-order batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius's turn next. Hinge bowled the final delivery of the over down the leg side and Pretorius flicked it straight to Nitish Reddy at deep backward square-leg.

The scorecard read 1/3 in one over as Hinge became the first bowler in the history of the 19-year-old IPL to claim 3 wickets in the opening over.

Hussain's smart variations

IMAGE: Sakib Hussain celebrates Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket. Photograph: Reuters

Hussain, who opened the attack from the other end, was equally menacing. Bowling with discipline and control, he consistently hit the right areas and used slower balls and leg cutters to good effect.

The 21 year old from Bihar mixed his lengths cleverly, making life difficult even for an accomplished batter like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who struggled to read his variations.

Starting off with three dot balls and a wide, Hussain deceived Jaiswal with a cocktail of angle, seam movement and bounce as he ended up slashing a shortish delivery outside off straight to Nitish Reddy at deep backward point.

Hussain conceded just three runs in his first over and Rajasthan were reduced to 4-4 in two overs.

Hinge returned to haunt them, scalping the prized wicket of RR Skipper Riyan Parag with the final delivery of his second over. Parag threw his hands at a full delivery outside off-stump with no foot movement and the ball took the outside edge and flew to Abhishek Sharma at wide slip.

The game was effectively over in the first three overs with Rajasthan tottering at 9/5 but Donovan Ferreira (69) and Ravindra Jadeja (45) put on a defiant 118 run sixth-wicket stand to stretch the game to the 19th over.

After Kishan used every other weapon in his armoury to break the partnership, he turned to Hussain who duly obliged by getting rid of Ferreira in the 15th over with a clever off-cutter which came back in slightly and hit the stumps after deflecting off his pads.

Hussain picked up two more in his next over, polishing off the RR tail by sending back Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi off successive deliveries to cap a dream debut.

From base to peak

Both Hinge and Hussain were bought by SRH at their base price of Rs 30 lakh (Rs 3 million) at the 2026 auction, making their impact even more valuable for the franchise.

Heading into IPL 2026, SRH's biggest concern was their pace attack following the injury to Pat Cummins and the departure of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami.

The emergence of Hinge and Hussain, who executed variations under pressure like seasoned campaigners, bodes well for the Orange Army.

Who's Praful Hinge

IMAGE: Praful Hinge celebrates Riyan Parag's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Before setting the IPL ablaze, Hinge had quietly built a solid reputation in red-ball cricket, taking 27 wickets in just 10 first-class matches, with an average of 26.7.

Someone with the ability to bowl long spells and deliver consistently, Hinge's experience in T20 cricket is limited, featuring in a single List A game for Vidarbha in which he returned figures of 1/23 in four overs against Andhra while opening the attack alongside Umesh Yadav.

SRH signed him ahead of the 2026 season as a backup pace option.

Hinge was supposed to make his debut on April 11 against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur, but at the last moment the team management decided to go with the experienced Jayadev Unadkat after assessing conditions at the PCA stadium in Mullanpur.

Who's Sakib Hussain

IMAGE: Sakib Hussain celebrates Jofra Archer's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Sakib began his T20 journey with Bihar in the 2022-2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was only 17 at the time but quickly made an impact, claiming four wickets for 20 runs in two overs in just his second match.

Despite not getting many chances, the youngster continued to work hard and improve his game. His efforts paid off in the 2025-2026 Ranji Trophy, where he grabbed his first five wicket haul. He took 6 for 41 against Arunachal Pradesh, marking an important milestone in his brief career.

His steady progress caught the attention of IPL scouts and was first picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2024 season, though he did not get a chance to play.

SRH could not have asked for more as Sakib took full advantage of the small opening with an impactful spell.

Unknown to Unstoppable

The IPL's reputation for turning unknown players into instant stars was on full display on Monday night.

Hinge walked into the match with barely 3,000 Instagram followers and little public attention.

By the end of the match, the numbers told their own story. His following had surged past 106,000, a sharp rise that captured how quickly fortunes can change in the IPL.

In one spell, Hinge, who was adjudged the player of the match, went from an unfamiliar entity to a household name, underlining once again how the league continues to create new stars overnight.