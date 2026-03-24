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IPL 2026: KKR, SRH forced into last-minute changes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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March 24, 2026 14:09 IST

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Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced Saurabh Dubey and David Payne as replacements for the injured Akash Deep and Jack Edwards respectively, gearing up for the upcoming IPL season.

Saurabh Dubey

IMAGE: Saurabh Dubey gets his IPL moment with KKR. Photograph: KKR/X

Key Points

  • Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) replace injured pacer Akash Deep with Saurabh Dubey for the upcoming IPL season.
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) sign England pacer David Payne as a replacement for Jack Edwards, who is sidelined with a foot injury.
  • Akash Deep is ruled out of the IPL with a lumbar stress injury and will be monitored by the BCCI medical team.
  • Saurabh Dubey, a left-arm pacer from Vidarbha, joins KKR for Rs 30 lakh.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have named Saurabh Dubey and David Payne as replacements for the injured Akash Deep and Jack Edwards respectively ahead of the IPL beginning on March 28.

India pacer Akash Deep has been ruled out of the tournament with a lumbar stress injury. He will remain under the supervision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

 

"Saurabh, a left-arm pacer, will replace Akash at KKR. He will join KKR for Rs 30 lakh," an IPL media advisory stated.

Saurabh, the 28-year-old Vidarbha bowler, who is yet to make his IPL debut, was previously part of the SRH squad.

Payne Replaces Edwards at SRH

Meanwhile, England pacer Payne has been signed by SRH as a replacement for Jack Edwards, who has been sidelined with a foot injury. Edwards had earlier been picked up by SRH for Rs 3 crore following a bidding contest with Chennai Super Kings.

Payne, who has featured in one ODI for England and played 233 T20 matches, claiming 304 wickets, will join SRH for Rs 1.5 crore.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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