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Rajasthan Royals Sold for Rs 15,300 Crore in Record IPL Deal

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 24, 2026 16:21 IST

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Rajasthan Royals set IPL record with ₹15,300 crore sale to Kal Somani-led US consortium, becoming the most valuable franchise ahead of ownership change post-2026.

Rajasthan Royals

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals were earlier controlled by Manoj Badale-led Emerging Media Ventures and this sale reflects IPL's rapid growth and rising global investor interest. Photograph: BCCI

In what is being described as the biggest deal in IPL history, Rajasthan Royals have reportedly been sold for a staggering $1.63 billion (approximately Rs 15,300 crore) to a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani.

Key Points

  • Rajasthan Royals reportedly sold for $1.63 billion (₹15,300 crore), the biggest deal in IPL history.
  • Consortium led by Kal Somani to acquire 100% stake.
  • Backed by Rob Walton and the Hamp family (owners of Detroit Lions).
  • Deal makes Rajasthan Royals the most valuable IPL franchise ever.

According to reports, the transaction, which is expected to be completed after the IPL 2026 season, will see the consortium acquire 100 per cent ownership of the franchise, making Rajasthan Royals the most valuable team in IPL history.

 

Somani, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based businessman, is backed by prominent American investors, including Rob Walton of the Walmart family and the Hamp family, who own the Detroit Lions. Sheila Ford Hamp is also part of the ownership group and has links to the Ford Motor Company.

The deal eclipses previous IPL transactions. In 2025, Torrent Group acquired a 67% stake in the Gujarat Titans for around ₹5,025 crore, valuing the franchise at roughly ₹7,500 crore — a figure now dwarfed by the Royals’ valuation.

The Royals were previously controlled by Manoj Badale through Emerging Media Ventures, which held around 65% stake. Other investors included RedBird Capital Partners and Lachlan Murdoch. The stake sale process, initiated last year, was overseen by investment bank The Raine Group.

Who is Kal Somani?

Somani is no stranger to the Royals ecosystem, having first invested in the franchise in 2021. His latest move signals a strong belief in the IPL’s continued growth and global appeal.

A serial entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience, Somani is the founder of ventures such as IntraEdge and Truyo, with interests spanning ed-tech, artificial intelligence governance and data privacy. In sport, he is a co-owner of Motor City Golf Club and an early investor in ventures like TMRW Sports and the TGL Golf League.

REDIFF CRICKET

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