Rinku Singh named KKR vice-captain for IPL 2026

Photograph: Kolkata Knight Riders

Key Points Rinku Singh will serve as Ajinky Rahane's deputy in IPL 2026.

Rinku is the only batter to hit five sixes in the last over of a run chase in T20 cricket.

Rinku was signed up by KKR for Rs 80 lakh at the 2018 IPL Players' Auction. He was retained for Rs 13 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders have named Rinku Singh as their vice-captain for IPL, the three-time champions announced on Tuesday.



The 28-year-old left-hander has been a part of KKR for the last seven seasons, having joined the franchise for Rs 80 lakh at the 2018 IPL Players' Auction.

Rinku, who will serve as Ajinky Rahane's deputy this season, was retained for Rs 13 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.



Rinku has been a key performer for KKR with his explosive batting and sharp fielding. He is the only batter to hit five sixes in the last over of a run chase in T20 cricket.



"On behalf of everyone in the franchise, we’re really delighted to announce that Rinku Singh will be the Vice-captain of the team. Rinku joined KKR in 2018, and has been a regular in the team ever since" said Mr. Venky Mysore, CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders, at Knights Unplugged 3.0 event held in Kolkata.



The 28-year-old brings leadership experience from domestic circuits and previous IPL stints, KKR added.

KKR struggled last season, finishing eighth with five wins from 14 matches played in IPL 2025.

KKR Squad For IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rinku Singh (Vice-Captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen (wicket-keeper), Tejasvi Singh (wicket-keeper), Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Cameron Green, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Ramandeep Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Harshit Rana, Saurabh Dubey.